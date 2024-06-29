Duaw Davao, a new inclusive summerfest

MAYOR Sebastian "Baste" Duterte praised the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) for initiating the Duaw Davao summer festival, scheduled from June 21 to June 30, 2024.
During the welcome dinner for the Consular Corps of the Philippines and the launch of Duaw Davao 2024 at the Dusit Davao Hotel on June 21, 2024, Duterte said, "I just want to thank everybody for the birth of a new festival for Davao City. I'm very surprised with how the City Tourism comes up with ideas."
Duterte thanked the Consular Corps of the Philippines, the Mindanao Diplomatic Corps, tourism stakeholders, and the private sector for their support.
He said, "I'm very glad all of you are here to support the new festival of Davao. All we want is for Dabawenyos to enjoy in Davao City."
Highlighting Duaw Davao's inclusion in the city's annual festival calendar, alongside Araw ng Dabaw in the first quarter, Kadayawan in the third quarter, and Pasko Fiesta in the fourth quarter, Duterte underscored its significance.
He noted the increasing urban pace and stressed lifestyles, positioning Duaw Davao as a haven for leisure and enjoyment.
"This is one of these events where we can relax and enjoy together with our families. Everyone is welcome," he added, underscoring its inclusivity, including events catering to the LGBTQA+ community.
Acknowledging that Duaw Davao is in its inaugural year, Duterte acknowledged opportunities for future enhancements. MLSA