Duaw Davao, a new inclusive summerfest

He said, "I'm very glad all of you are here to support the new festival of Davao. All we want is for Dabawenyos to enjoy in Davao City."

Highlighting Duaw Davao's inclusion in the city's annual festival calendar, alongside Araw ng Dabaw in the first quarter, Kadayawan in the third quarter, and Pasko Fiesta in the fourth quarter, Duterte underscored its significance.

He noted the increasing urban pace and stressed lifestyles, positioning Duaw Davao as a haven for leisure and enjoyment.

"This is one of these events where we can relax and enjoy together with our families. Everyone is welcome," he added, underscoring its inclusivity, including events catering to the LGBTQA+ community.

Acknowledging that Duaw Davao is in its inaugural year, Duterte acknowledged opportunities for future enhancements. MLSA