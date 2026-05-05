Duaw Davao Cheerdance tilt opens nationwide

THE beat of drums and the roar of cheers will soon fill the Davao City Recreation Center as the City Tourism Operation Office (CTOO) officially opened the nationwide registration for the Duaw Davao Cheerdance Competition, which will take place on June 28, 2026.

Willenito P. Tormis Jr., CTOO Officer-in-Charge told the City Information Office (CIO) that the Duaw Davao activities are centered on inviting visitors to join Dabawenyos in celebration, sharing in the pride and excitement that the festival brings.

“Kaning atoang efforts nga ang Duaw Dabaw activities naka center gyud siya sa inviting more people to visit, inviting more people na makig duaw sa atoa. Kay, we enjoy the festival mga Dabawenyos. So, why not invite others to enjoy as well and then to celebrate pod sailaha. Mao gyud na ang essence sa Duaw Dabaw (Our efforts for the Duaw Dabaw activities are centered on inviting more people to visit, inviting more people to join us. Because we, the people of Davao, enjoy the festival. So, why not invite others to enjoy as well and then celebrate with them too. That's the essence of Duaw Dabaw),” he said.

The competition features two categories, with the Open Category welcoming all LGU based or community based, college level, company based, corporate sponsored, organizations from Davao City and across the country.

The Inter-School Secondary level category is reserved for secondary level school groups, requiring participants to be bonafide students of a school endorsed by their school heads or principals.

The competition is open to all Filipino citizens 15 years old and above and must be composed of not less than 25 but not more than 35 members.

To join, interested participants must submit their registration form on or before May 29, 2026 via Google form: https://tinyurl.com/CheerdanceCompetition.

Meanwhile, the stunts, tosses and pyramids are allowed up to Level 6 in the Open Category while the Inter-School Secondary level permits up to Level 5 stunts and pyramids but prohibits tosses to ensure the well-being of participants.

Competitors are also expected to embody respect, discipline and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

For more details on the guidelines, mechanics, criteria, and prizes, interested participants may refer to the Duaw Davao Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DuawDavaoEvent. CIO