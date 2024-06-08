Duaw Davao eyes 200K tourists

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO) targets to attract 130,000 to 200,000 local and foreign tourists during the first "Duaw Davao” 2024 festivities.

“Duaw Davao” or “Visit Davao” is a new tourism campaign of the City Government of Davao which aims to highlight the city's unique offerings and boost its tourism industry.

“The best time to visit Davao City is actually now,” DCTOO tourism relations officer Joanna Ricci Alajar said during Wednesday's Media Forum at Habi at Kape in Ayala Malls Abreeza.

She also said that the city has prepared fun events and activities for tourists to enjoy this June.

“Aside from the adventures, we also have shopping, lifestyle, and leisure activities. We also have live music and the most colorful celebration with our Pride Month celebration,” Alajar said.

Alajar highlighted that the city's spectacular Pride Month celebration is one of the highlights of Duaw Davao and is expected to attract a large number of people. Some of the activities include Pride Sportsfest, Reyna ng Davao, and the Pride Parade.

Data from the DCTOO showed that around 1.1 million tourists visited Davao City from January to October 2023.

Eco-based, farm tourism

DCTOO is also focused on strengthening the city's eco-based and farm tourism this year.

“We are currently empowering each barangay through the barangay tourism council to identify and develop tourism spots within their jurisdictions. We collaborate with these councils to promote and market their potential sites. We also aim to implement regulations to ensure sustainable tourism practices to conserve these sites, especially those inhabited by indigenous peoples (IPs),” Alajar explained.

At present, there are 20 potential tourism spots under evaluation by the city tourism team. These sites are expected to be opened by or before the Kadayawan Festival this year, providing additional attractions for visitors.

In addition, the city is also working with barangay councils to create new trekking and cycling areas that would be open with certain regulations.

She added that Davao has a lot to offer, including a wide choice of gastronomic delights from recently opened restaurants with different specialties. Through Duaw Davao, these initiatives will be promoted, creating a comprehensive tourism experience.

“By next year, Duaw Davao will be one of our highlights,” Alajar added.

The City Tourism Office has also engaged tourism establishments and private sectors to enhance their visibility to the public.

" Alajar noted, emphasizing that collaboration among tourism players is key to boost the city's tourism industry. Karl Bryan Porras