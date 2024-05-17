Duaw Davao Festival to boost summer tourism

THE officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) has announced that the Duaw Davao Festival is set to become the city's premier summer event.

Jennifer Romero, speaking at the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 16, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office outlined how the festival will integrate into the city's annual calendar, following Araw ng Davao in the first quarter, Kadayawan Festival in the third quarter, and concluding with Pasko Fiesta in the last quarter. This strategic lineup of events aims to invigorate Davao's tourism sector.

The Duaw Davao Festival promises to be a dynamic celebration, showcasing the city's diverse attractions and vibrant music scene, reigniting interest in Davao's tourism. With four main components—Davao Turismo, Fiesta sa San Pedro, Lifestyle & Leisure, and Music & Colors—the festival aims to offer something for everyone, including special events highlighting the LGBTQIA+ community in alignment with Pride Month.

The festival's array of fun activities is expected to significantly boost tourism promotion, attracting more visitors and benefiting local businesses.

Romero emphasized the importance of such events in stimulating economic activity and promoting local stakeholders.

"Kung naay event, tanan makabenepisyo. Makatabang pud ni na ma-promote ug ma-highlight atong mga stakeholders. Mao jud na atong goal sa tourism na we will create events to stir and increase arrivals and help our local business ("If there's an event, everyone can benefit. This can also help promote and highlight our stakeholders. Our goal in tourism is to create events that attract more visitors, increase arrivals, and support our local businesses)," she said.

The CTOO chief expressed gratitude for the strong support of Davao City residents during major events and praised the reputation of Dabawenyos for their discipline.

She also encouraged everyone to participate, emphasizing that the event is not just for the city but for all Dabawenyos. Bianca Khu/DNSC Intern