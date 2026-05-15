Duaw Davao first Pickleball Tournament unveiled

DAVAO City is set to serve up something fresh and exciting this June as the Duaw Davao Festival debuts its first-ever Pickleball Tournament, introducing the fast-rising paddle sport to athletes and enthusiasts aged 18 and above from Davao City and neighboring municipalities, provinces, and regions.

Willenito P. Tormis Jr., CTOO Officer-in-Charge, told the City Information Office (CIO) that this year’s Duaw Dabaw Festival is rolling out fresh activities to energize the celebration, with sports as a key focus given the community’s growing enthusiasm for active lifestyles.

“For Duaw Dabaw this year, gi empower gyud nato nga maka come up og new activities, gitry gyud nato ang atoang best nga mag come up ta og new activities. So, ang isa sa atoang gi focus is ang sport because we believe na ang mga tao karon, grabe na ka sporty. So, we will introduce a new event which is the Duaw Dabaw pickle ball competition (For Duaw Dabaw this year, we empowered ourselves to come up with new activities, we tried our best to come up with new activities. So, one of our focuses is sports because we believe that people nowadays are really into sports. So, we will introduce a new event which is the Duaw Dabaw pickleball competition),” he said.

All players are required to have a Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) account with at least 60 percent reliability at the time of registration. DUPR account names must reflect the participant’s real name or a closely related nickname, and the use of duplicate accounts to bypass skill-level restrictions is strictly prohibited.

Each division will be capped at 40 teams, with free registration beginning noon on May 17, 2026 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The competition will feature three categories. The Low Intermediate Category for Men’s doubles, Women’s doubles and Mix doubles with DUPR below 3.49, reserved exclusively for Davao City residents and requires proof of residency through government-issued IDs or barangay certificates showing Davao City address.

The High Intermediate Category for Men’s doubles, Women’s doubles and Mix doubles, open to athletes from other cities and provinces, welcomes players with DUPR ratings of 3.5 - 3.99.

Meanwhile, the Open Category for Men’s doubles is also open to athletes from other cities and provinces, and is designed for athletes with DUPR ratings of 4.0 - 4.5.

Participants must be medically and physically fit to compete, and all registrants are required to sign a waiver declaring their health condition and assumption of risk.

Interested participants are advised to prepare the necessary documents ahead of registration, including Barangay Certificates for those joining the Low Intermediate Category, valid IDs for both players, and screenshots of their DUPR accounts.

The event also underscores values of peace, respect, and sportsmanship. Any form of misconduct, including verbal abuse, harassment, or unsportsmanlike behavior may result in warnings and point penalties to outright disqualification.

Further details on the tournament guidelines and mechanics can be found on the Duaw Davao official Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/DuawDavaoEvent. CIO