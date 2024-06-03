Duaw Davao Inter-barangay MLBB tourney offers P150K total cash prize

About ₱150,000 worth of prizes will be awarded to the winners of the first-ever Inter-Barangay Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament, according to Krizzy Daugdaug, according to Krizzy Daugdaug, Esports MLBB consultant of Duaw Davao.

Speaking at the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 30, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office, Daugdaug detailed the prize distribution: the champion will receive ₱50,000, the first runner-up ₱35,000, the second runner-up ₱25,000, the third runner-up ₱15,000, and the fourth to seventh runners-up ₱5,000 each.

Additionally, the most valuable player (MVP) will be awarded ₱5,000, and all winners will receive trophies and medals.

Close to 1,000 teams are expected if each of the city's 182 barangays sends five teams.

However, due to time constraints, some barangays may only send a few teams, potentially reducing the total number of teams to between 100 and 200. These participants will undergo online elimination rounds to narrow the field to the top 64 teams for the tournament day.

The free registration tournament allows each barangay to send up to five teams, each consisting of a maximum of eight members (five main players and three substitutes).

Players must be at least 15 years old, with minors required to submit a parent's consent and a valid ID, birth certificate, or school ID to verify their age. Proof of residency, such as a barangay certificate, is also required. Any team found falsifying documents will be disqualified and banned from future tournaments by the city government of Davao.

The top 64 teams are required to attend a health awareness program at Rizal Park, Davao City, on June 29, 2024. Health professionals will educate players on the dos and don'ts of online gaming, with a nutritionist advising against the use of energy drinks due to their potential to cause severe heart palpitations.

Daugdaug explained that the tournament aims not only to foster competition but also to raise awareness about the considerations involved in pursuing esports.

She highlighted that esports involves significant cognitive activity and teamwork, teaching players to communicate effectively with their teammates and develop strategies.

“We are not just conducting this tournament for the sake of tourism, for the sake of competition, but also to spread awareness on what are the things that we need to consider when it comes to esports,” she said.

The tournament is part of the Duaw Davao festival, which includes other events such as Music Fest on June 21, a Pride sportsfest from June 21 to 23, the Reyna ng Davao Coronation Night on June 22, a Pride Parade and Hugyaw Davao: Night of Fun and Colors on June 23, the Davao Turismo Arts and Food Trucks Bazaar from June 27 to 30, and Fiesta sa San Pedro: Pagsasayaw on June 29. RGP