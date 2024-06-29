Duaw Davao Music Fest rocking the night away!

SETTING the stage on fire with their original compositions and crowd-favorite hits, 14 homegrown artists came together, showcasing Davao City’s rich music and arts during the first-ever Duaw Davao Music Fest on Friday night, June 21, 2024, at Rizal Park, Davao City.
It was a night filled with excitement as the place came alive with the sounds of Davao's finest musicians and the cheering crowd, supporting their favorite bands. A lively performance from Guava, a duo formed in early 2023, set the tone for the event.
The crowd was then treated to indie rock and shoegaze music by the Precal Dropouts, a band of five multi-instrumentalists, followed by a mix of pop, funk, and soul from Cerise, a local band formed in 2016.
Duaw Davao Music Fest was also graced by Kuntaw Mindanao, a group from Tagum City known for fusing indigenous instruments with modern genres, specializing in world music and ethno-rock fusion. Formed by Neil Cervantes in 2007, their performance was a highlight of the evening.
Other notable performances included Mau Ria, Kael Bhyadogg, Maric Gavino, Tortang Talong, Chud Festejo, Bud Vibes, Big Mac, and DAS.
CeriseCeriseCapping off the night were the highly anticipated performances from veteran homegrown musicians Popong Landero and Yano, who delighted the audience with their timeless hits.
Duaw Davao Music Fest is one of the major events kicking off the first Duaw Davao Festival 2024, a tourism campaign spearheaded by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO). This event coincided with World Music Day, making it a special celebration for all music lovers.
Highlighting the city's commitment to promoting local talent and enhancing cultural tourism, Duaw Davao Music Fest aims to provide a platform for artists to showcase their work and connect with a broader audience.
"We wanted to celebrate local artists. This is also a good platform na ma recognize sila (for them to be recognized," City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge Jennifer Romero said.
Toffy Ledesma, the Duaw Davao Music Fest event organizer, echoed this sentiment.
"This is a combination of different genres from our homegrown artists, and in this way, we will be able to celebrate not just the talent but also the music of Davao. This is a good avenue for us to showcase the culture and tourism of Davao through music."
With its successful debut, the Duaw Davao Music Fest promises to set a high standard for future events, bringing together artists and audiences in a shared celebration of music, art, and community.
