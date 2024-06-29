Duaw Davao Music Fest rocking the night away!

CeriseCeriseCapping off the night were the highly anticipated performances from veteran homegrown musicians Popong Landero and Yano, who delighted the audience with their timeless hits.

Duaw Davao Music Fest is one of the major events kicking off the first Duaw Davao Festival 2024, a tourism campaign spearheaded by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO). This event coincided with World Music Day, making it a special celebration for all music lovers.

Highlighting the city's commitment to promoting local talent and enhancing cultural tourism, Duaw Davao Music Fest aims to provide a platform for artists to showcase their work and connect with a broader audience.

"We wanted to celebrate local artists. This is also a good platform na ma recognize sila (for them to be recognized," City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge Jennifer Romero said.

Toffy Ledesma, the Duaw Davao Music Fest event organizer, echoed this sentiment.

"This is a combination of different genres from our homegrown artists, and in this way, we will be able to celebrate not just the talent but also the music of Davao. This is a good avenue for us to showcase the culture and tourism of Davao through music."

With its successful debut, the Duaw Davao Music Fest promises to set a high standard for future events, bringing together artists and audiences in a shared celebration of music, art, and community.

SunStar Davao’s Duaw Davao Festival special coverage is in partnership with the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) and sponsored by Santos Land Development Corporation, Converge, and Alsons Development. DSCA