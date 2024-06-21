Duaw Davao Pride Parade eyes 10-K participants

AROUND 10,000 participants are expected to attend the Pride Parade of Duaw Davao on June 23, 2024, event organizer Harold Quibete said.

Quibete, during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, June 20, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office (CMO), said that they anticipate 10,000 to 15,000 participants for the Duaw Davao Pride Parade, with approximately 107 contingents and 12 bands confirming their participation.

The parade will start at 3:30 pm, beginning from Roxas Avenue, then proceeding along C.M. Recto, C. Bangoy, and San Pedro Street, without road closures.

In a Facebook post by the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) on the same day, details of the traffic scheme for the parade were outlined, urging motorists to use alternative routes from 1 pm onwards on June 23.

For the smooth celebration of the Duaw Davao Pride Parade, road closures will affect areas from Rizal St. to Roxas Avenue, Rotonda to San Pedro St., and C.M. Recto Ave. to C. Bangoy St.

“Among ginahangyo ang tanan na likayan ang pagparking sa mga sumusunod na dalan (We kindly ask everyone to avoid parking on the following roads),” wrote CTTMO in its post.

Awards totaling P30,000 each will recognize the most colorful contingent, the liveliest group, and the contingent with the most participants.

Participants have been advised to bring umbrellas in anticipation of possible rain.

Quibete addressed community concerns about parade restrictions, noting the LGU of Davao’s sponsorship of this year’s event as a positive step towards community recognition.

He emphasized the importance of embracing the city's campaign, stating that Dabawenyos are disciplined. “Dili na nato pangayuon ug unsay wala og i-enjoy nalang natu ug unsay naa (Let us not ask for what is not there and enjoy what is being offered),” he said.

“Kabalo ta nga dili kaayo makuha tanan and mga demands sa LGBTQIA+ but this is a good sign na ang pag abre sa pultahan sa gobyerno sa good sign na gi recognize sila (We understand that not all demands of the LGBTQIA+ community can be fully met, but this is a positive indication that the government is opening its doors and acknowledging their concerns),” Quibete added.

Following the Pride Parade is the Hugyaw Davao Night of Fun & Colors, featuring performances by various artists including Derrick Monasterio, live bands, dance performances, beauty queens, and drag queens.

Alongside the Pride Parade and Hugyaw Davao Night of Fun & Colors, the Duaw Davao event lineup includes the Davao Music Fest, Duaw Davao SportsFest, Reyna ng Davao Coronation Night, Davao Tourismo Arts & Food Trucks Bazaar, Fiesta sa San Pedro: Paghiusayaw, and the Duaw Davao Inter-Barangay MLBB Tournament. RGP