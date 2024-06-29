Duaw Davao's Tourismo Arts and Food Trucks extravaganza!

The bazaar serves as a platform for both emerging and established Davao City artists to exhibit their work.

Notable displays include "Our Colors" by Genevieve Dago-oc and Niño Acero, in collaboration with Pasukadoy, benefiting children from isolated areas. The funds collected from their interactive workshops during the exhibit will be used to purchase art supplies and materials for the children.

Joy Sabitsana, a brain stroke survivor, presents "Fragments of Survival," sharing her reflections on modern-day miracles through her artistic journey.

Lito Pepito's unique Soft Pastel artworks also grace the exhibit, highlighting his distinctive style rarely seen today.

The event's first day drew enthusiastic tourists like King Lubaton from Digos City, eager to explore the diverse offerings from food trucks to art exhibits.

"Lingaw siya kay daghan nagatinda diri, so daghang mapilian ang mga customers (There's so much to choose from here, making it enjoyable for visitors)," Lubaton said.

However, he hopes that the event can be further enhanced and sustained to attract more tourists and visitors, especially those from Manila, to visit Davao and Mindanao in general.

Bea Condez was drawn to the arts on display, intrigued by the Tourismo and Food Trucks Bazaar's unique blend.

"It brings people together to discover more about Davao. I hope it continues to thrive, sharing our heritage, art, and culture," she said.

Jasmine Guevar, an exhibitor at one of the food trucks, expressed gratitude to the city government for providing a platform to showcase their products.

Princess Abadiano from Dumaguete City sees great potential in the event, praising its innovation and utilization of local resources.

