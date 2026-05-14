Dugong, turtle spotted in Pujada

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Davao reported the sighting of a dugong and a green sea turtle in the coastal waters of the Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape, one of the legislated protected areas in the Davao Region.

Divers from the DENR Davao Coastal Resource and Foreshore Management Section, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office-Davao Oriental, and Community Environment and Natural Resources Office-Mati spotted the marine species during SCUBASurero, Biodiversity Monitoring System, and threat identification activities on May 5.

“Their appearance underscores the importance of continuous monitoring and habitat protection in one of the most beautiful bays in the world,” DENR said in a Facebook post on May 13.

The dugong was first seen swimming in the waters of Pujada Bay. Later that day, divers also spotted a green sea turtle.

DENR-Davao said SCUBAsurero is the department’s annual coastal cleanup initiative in which divers remove marine litter, including discarded nets and plastics that threaten marine species and ecosystems.

Aside from cleanup efforts, divers also use Biodiversity Monitoring System tools to track the population trends of important marine species.

The agency stated that the activity was part of its interventions for Ocean Month in May. This year’s theme is “Sustaining Ocean Health, Sailing a Resilient Nation.”

The dugong and green sea turtle are protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape covers about 21,200 hectares of marine protected area in Mati City. The site is known for its pristine waters and rich biodiversity. It was declared a protected area under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act and was also recognized as one of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.

Pujada Bay also serves as a vital refuge and migratory route for endangered marine species such as dugongs, whale sharks, marine turtles, and dolphins. RGP