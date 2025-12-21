Durian exports hit by climate, costs

DESPITE durian’s status as one of the Philippines’ strongest fruit exports and a symbol of Mindanao’s agricultural identity, the industry is undergoing a difficult reset. Growers and exporters are grappling with climate disruption, intensifying regional competition, and the challenge of turning vast potential into lasting global market share.

The opening of China’s market in 2023 briefly lifted the sector. But that momentum has faded. Philippine durian shipments to China plunged to about five million kilos in 2025, down from 35 million kilos in 2022. Exporters estimate an 86 percent drop, driven largely by weak farm output rather than falling demand.

Industry leaders blame extreme weather. Prolonged rains from May to July disrupted the durian trees' flowering cycle across Mindanao, sharply reducing yields. While farms harvest small volumes early in the year, peak production usually runs from August to November, making losses during the flowering stage especially damaging.

Speaking at the “Business Matters” forum at Hukad in Abreeza Mall last week, Durian Exporters Association of the Philippines (DEAP) President Larry Miculob said 2025 has been a tough year for both growers and exporters. Climate volatility, he said, has magnified long-standing structural weaknesses in the industry.

Demand, however, remains strong, particularly in China. Miculob said Philippine durian has yet to fully penetrate the Chinese market, where consumption is still concentrated in southern and eastern provinces. Central and northern regions remain largely untapped because of logistical hurdles and high distribution costs.

“The market in China is huge. There is still a lot of potential, but logistics and production costs are major concerns,” Miculob said. He added that exporters are now prioritizing productivity gains to bring costs down at the farm level.

The Philippines currently supplies less than one percent of China’s durian market, which Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia dominate. Still, exporters see room to grow, especially after improved trade ties between Manila and Beijing. Philippine durian formally entered China in April 2023, when an 18-metric-ton shipment arrived in Beijing following the signing of a bilateral agricultural agreement earlier that year.

Mindanao remains the backbone of the country’s durian supply. About 15,000 hectares are planted to durian, with another 5,000 hectares under development. Expansion is most visible in North Cotabato, particularly in Makilala, Kidapawan City, and the Arakan Valley, where former rubber lands are being converted into durian farms.

In Davao del Norte, banana plantations hit by Fusarium wilt, or Panama disease, have shifted to durian, notably in San Isidro and Panabo City. Planting has also spread across Davao de Oro, including Compostela, Montevista, Nabunturan, and Pantukan, as well as Barangay Kapatagan in Digos City, Davao del Sur. Common varieties include puyat, arancillo, cob, and chanee.

Despite the expansion, production remains highly fragmented. About 98 percent of durian output comes from backyard farms, many with fewer than 50 trees per hectare. Limited capital and technical resources among small growers continue to slow the industry’s ability to scale and compete with more integrated producers in neighboring countries.

Mindanao has at least 21 registered durian exporters, with seven more awaiting approval from China’s General Administration of Customs. To navigate market barriers and increase value, exporters are increasingly turning to processed products.

DEAP plans to begin exporting durian pulp to Malaysia next year, targeting restrictions that limit certain fresh durian varieties. The pulp will be blended with Malaysian varieties and re-exported to China, tapping Malaysia’s established processing facilities and quality control systems. Miculob said Malaysia alone cannot meet China’s growing demand, creating space for regional trading partnerships that include Philippine produce.

Exporters are also looking inward. Filipinos consume an average of just 600 grams of durian per person each year. Miculob said raising local consumption to three kilos per person could significantly strengthen the industry and cushion it against swings in export demand.

As the sector recalibrates, exporters are working with agricultural attachés to explore new markets in South Korea and the Middle East. Climate risks and stiff competition remain, but industry leaders say better productivity, wider market access, and stronger institutional support could still help Philippine durian claim a larger share of the global market. DEF