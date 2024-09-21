Davao

Durian prices fall to P20 kg per kilo

DAVAO. The Durian Industry Association of Davao City further promotes the planting of Puyat durian variety as they see a market potential in China.
DAVAO. The Durian Industry Association of Davao City further promotes the planting of Puyat durian variety as they see a market potential in China. SunStar File Photo
Published on

DURIAN prices in Davao City have plummeted from P50 to as low as P20 per kilo this month, thanks to an influx of fruit. 

Francis Dulgohan, a local vendor, explained they need to sell 80 percent of their stock daily due to the high turnover expected with tomorrow’s supply doubling.

Last week, images of stacked durians selling for P50 along Jose P. Laurel Avenue went viral. 

The increased supply is likely to continue until early November, with the Magsaysay Fruit Vendors Association hinting at further price reductions.

Outside of durian season, prices typically range from P250 to P290 per kilo. The association sells a variety of durians, including Monthong, Arancillo, Native, Duyaya, D101, D24, Kob, and the popular Puyat. JPC

Durian
Davao City
Fruit vendors
Fruit prices
Magsaysay Fruit Vendors Association
Puyat
Arancillo
Monthong
Native
Duyaya

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph