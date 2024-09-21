Durian prices fall to P20 kg per kilo

DURIAN prices in Davao City have plummeted from P50 to as low as P20 per kilo this month, thanks to an influx of fruit.

Francis Dulgohan, a local vendor, explained they need to sell 80 percent of their stock daily due to the high turnover expected with tomorrow’s supply doubling.

Last week, images of stacked durians selling for P50 along Jose P. Laurel Avenue went viral.

The increased supply is likely to continue until early November, with the Magsaysay Fruit Vendors Association hinting at further price reductions.

Outside of durian season, prices typically range from P250 to P290 per kilo. The association sells a variety of durians, including Monthong, Arancillo, Native, Duyaya, D101, D24, Kob, and the popular Puyat. JPC