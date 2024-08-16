Durian prices to slump

DABAWENYOS will enjoy Durian during the 39th Kadayawan as its prices are expected to fall further due to a stable supply from local harvests and importation from neighboring provinces.

Fe Oguio, an agricultural technologist and durian focal person from the City Agriculturist’s Office (Cagro), said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, August 16, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, that the prices of durian in Bangkerohan have decreased to P50 to P60 per kilo. In production areas like Calinan, prices range from P25 to P30 per kilo.

“Gamay pa gyud po ang muabot diri sa atoa, labi na sa downtown proper so ang makita nimo nga prices ranges naa sa mga P50 to P70 pero ug muingon lagi ta ug mga exportable varieties nato labi na sa Durian mahal pa gyud siya (Durian fruits coming here are still few, especially in the downtown proper, so the prices you see range from P50 to P70. However, if we talk about our exportable varieties, especially durian, it is still expensive),” she said in a live broadcast of News Fort.

Oguio explained that export varieties of durians, such as Puyat and D-101, have a price range of no less than P100. She noted that the prolonged drought has given fruit-bearing trees ample time to produce fruit, and her office expects around 21,000 metric tons of durians by the end of August through September.

She emphasized how durian exportation has positively impacted the income of durian farmers. Without exportation, the local market would be flooded with durians, which would not benefit the local economy.

“Rest assured nga ang quality nga muabot sa atoang market, muabot sa consumers gwapo gihapon kay dili man tanan nga varieties nato are preferred na sa export market, naa pa tay daghan nga varieties (Rest assured that the quality of durians that reach our local market and consumers remains high because not all varieties are preferred in the export market; we still have several varieties),” she said.

Oguio also said that some farmers choose to plant durian due to its potential in international markets and are adopting agricultural practices to boost productivity.

Cargo reported that the city expects around 150,000 metric tons of fruit. Of this total, 21,000 metric tons will be durians, 4,000 metric tons will be mangosteen, 4,000 metric tons will be lanzones, and 1,000 metric tons will be rambutan. Oguio added that the remaining 120,000 metric tons would consist of other tropical fruits such as pineapples, bananas, jackfruits, and soursop (guyabano). RGP