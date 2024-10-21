Durian Summit to elevate export quality standards

THE Davao City Agriculturist Office (Cagro) has highlighted the need to enhance the quality of durian produced in the city to meet export demand.

Fe Oguio, the focal person for cacao and durian at Cagro, announced during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, October 17, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, that a durian summit will be held on October 23 to 24, 2024 at the Grand Men Seng Hotel.

She said they expect around 500 participants from industry stakeholders such as farmers, exporters, and consolidators.

“It’s time for all stakeholders in the durian industry to come together and discuss key issues to improve our durian industry in Davao City,” Oguio said in the vernacular.

The summit will feature four speakers from industry leaders in Thailand and Malaysia who will address quality concerns and opportunities for the Philippines' durian industry in the global market.

Oguio emphasized the importance of learning from the programs and strategies of these countries, noting that Davao City's durian industry is still young compared to theirs.

“We need to learn from them, so experts have been invited to speak during the plenary sessions,” she said.

Participants will also organize exhibits during the summit. Oguio mentioned that they collaborated with the Durian Industry Association of Davao City and the Department of Agriculture (DA) for this event.

This marks the second durian summit organized by Cagro; the first, the Asian Durian Summit, was held in Davao City in 2023.

Through the summit, Oguio stated, they aim to introduce smart farming practices to farmers. Financial institutions have been invited to support this initiative, as farming requires capital.

She underscored the need for collaboration across the industry, encompassing both private and public sectors since the government cannot provide all necessary resources. RGP