Durian trial shipment bound for Oman

ANOTHER shipment of premium Davao durian is headed overseas as exporters continue to expand the fruit's reach in the global market, with a trial export of 1.08 metric tons bound for Muscat, Oman, marking another step in the region's growing international trade.

The Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) on July 27, witnessed the ceremonial send-off of the fresh durian shipment at the Engseng Food Products facility in Calinan, Davao City, underscoring the government's continued support for the region's export-oriented durian industry.

The trial shipment consists of 1.08 metric tons, or 56 boxes, of fresh Puyat and Duyaya durian varieties grown by Belviz Farm in Barangay Wangan, Calinan, Davao City.

The fruits are destined for Jeel Almaaly International in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate of Oman, where they will be introduced to consumers through a test market shipment.

DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga said sustaining the industry's growth depends on the consistent production of export-quality fruits that meet international standards.

"We encourage our farmers to continue producing quality fruits that comply with market requirements so that more market opportunities can be created for our local producers," Gonzaga said.

He emphasized that maintaining high production standards not only ensures continued access to export markets but also strengthens the competitiveness of Davao durian in both domestic and international trade while improving the income opportunities of local farmers.

Engseng Food Products, which facilitated the shipment, likewise underscored the importance of strict compliance with Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), saying adherence to quality assurance, food safety, and proper post-harvest handling remains critical in penetrating and sustaining international markets.

The send-off ceremony was attended by DA-Davao Regional Technical Director for Operations Marie Ann M. Constantino, Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (Amad) Chief Janet F. Dobli, representatives of Belviz Farm led by Emmanuel Belviz and Mary Grace Belviz, and Ruby Bernales of Engseng Food Products.

The shipment is expected to serve as a market trial that could lead to larger and more frequent orders from Oman, potentially opening another export destination for Davao's premium durian.

The latest export follows a series of international shipments that have further strengthened Davao Region's position as the country's leading source of export-quality durian.

Since the Philippines gained market access to China for fresh durian in early 2023, Davao exporters have significantly increased shipments to one of the world's largest consumers of the fruit. Throughout 2025 and 2026, government agencies and industry stakeholders reported multiple containerized exports to China as demand continued to grow, benefiting growers and exporters across the region.

Aside from China, Davao durian has also reached other international markets through trial and commercial shipments, including New Zealand and several countries in the Middle East, reflecting the industry's continuing efforts to diversify export destinations and reduce dependence on a single market.

The Department of Agriculture has been encouraging producers to obtain Good Agricultural Practices (PhilGAP) certification and comply with international sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, noting that consistency in fruit quality, traceability, and post-harvest handling remains essential for maintaining access to premium export markets.

Davao Region remains the country's top producer of durian, accounting for the largest share of the Philippines' total output. With increasing international demand, industry officials believe expanding into emerging markets such as Oman could create additional opportunities for local growers, strengthen the region's agricultural exports, and further establish Philippine durian as a competitive product in the global fruit trade. DEF