Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort launches Kadayawan 2024 deals

IN celebration of the vibrant Kadayawan Festival, Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort is excited to present a feast of flavors that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and abundant harvest of Davao City. Guests are invited to indulge in the “Feast of Flavors,” a culinary journey featuring the finest Filipino delicacies at Madayaw Cafe, exclusive Kadayawan-themed cocktails at Benjarong Bar and Restaurant. Dusit Thani Residence Davao and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation are offering special room deals to elevate the guests’ Kadayawan experience.

At the heart of this festive celebration is Madayaw Café’s Kadayawan Dinner Buffet, set to dazzle diners on August 16 and 17, 2024 (Friday and Saturday), from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For only P1,600 per person, guests can savor a sumptuous spread of Filipino favorites infused with the unique flavors of Davao. From traditional dishes to innovative takes on local cuisine, the buffet is a tribute to the city’s culinary diversity and the season’s abundance.

In addition to this exceptional culinary experience, Benjarong Bar and Restaurant will present four specially curated Kadayawan-themed cocktails from August 12 to 31, 2024: Golden Pillow, Lumad, Indak-Indak, and Bagobo.

Named after the Thai Term for “durian” fruit, the Golden Pillow features a luxurious blend of brandy, mango juice, durian jam, fresh lemon juice, and sugar syrup for only P300. Also available is the Lumad cocktail, a refreshing mix of vodka, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and sugar syrup, perfect for those seeking an enchanting and invigorating drink for only P300.

For those desiring a more sophisticated taste, the Indak-Indak cocktails combines vodka with honey cinnamon, lemon juice, pandan syrup, and sugar syrup for P340, while the Bagobo cocktail presents a refined fusion of tequila, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and cacao bitters for P340. Both cocktails elevate traditional Davao ingredients with a contemporary twist, offering a unique and memorable flavor journey.

“Our ‘Feast of Flavors’ is a celebration of Davao’s rich culture and the abundance of our harvest,” said Christoph Kuch, Cluster General Manager of dusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao. “We are excited to offer our guests an immersive experience that combines the vibrant spirit of Kadayawan with the unique tastes of the city, all within the luxurious setting of our hotels.”

Dusit Thani Residence Davao and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation are celebrating Kadayawan with an irresistible 40% discount on rooms across both properties for stay dates August 12, 2024 until March 31, 2025. At Dusit Thani Residence Davao, guests can enjoy exclusive rates starting at P7,430 for Deluxe Studio and One Bedroom Suites. At Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation, rates start at P9,315 for select room types.

This Kadayawan season, Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort invites guests to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates tradition and embraces innovation. Stay at Dusit Thani Residence Davao and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort for an unforgettable experience that highlights the best of Davao’s cherished festival.

For table reservations and inquiries, please contact Dusit Davao Hotels’ Food and Beverage reservations team at 09055621370 or d2dv.fbreservations@dusit.com . For room reservations an inquiries, please contact our reservations team at (63) 82 272 7500 or through email at d2dvrsvn@dusit.com or dtlirsvn@dusit.com. PR