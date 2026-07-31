Dusit Thani Davao Hotels unveils Kadayawan experiences

AS DAVAO City celebrates the 40th Kadayawan Festival, the city comes alive with color, culture, and a shared spirit of gratitude. Inspired by this annual celebration, Dusit Thani Davao Hotels invites guests to discover Kadayawan through thoughtfully curated experiences that celebrate local flavors, traditions, and the warmth of Filipino hospitality.

“Kadayawan is a celebration that reflects the heart and soul of Davao. Through our curated experiences, we hope to create meaningful moments that allow both visitors and locals to appreciate the city’s rich culture while enjoying the gracious hospitality that defines Dusit,” Vanessa Suatengco, general manager of Dusit Thani Davao Hotels, said.

Stay longer, discover more

As many travelers make their way to Davao for Kadayawan, the festival offers the perfect opportunity to linger a little longer and discover more of the city. Dusit Thani Davao Hotels has created accommodation experiences that encourage guests to stay longer and discover more of the city.

The Stay Longer offer provides up to 40 percent savings on stays of three nights or more when booked through the Dusit website, with an additional 5 percent discount via the Dusit Hotels & Rewards App.

Guests looking to explore beyond the hotel can also avail of a Davao City Tour add-on for P5,000 nett for two persons, offering a convenient way to discover some of the city’s iconic landmarks and local attractions.

Book your Kadayawan getaway today. For room reservations and inquiries, call +63 82 272 7500 or email d2dvrsvn@dusit.com or dtrdrsvn@dusit.com .

A feast inspired by Kadayawan

Food has always been central to every Kadayawan celebration, bringing families and communities together over the season’s abundant harvest. Inspired by the rich harvest and diverse culinary traditions of Mindanao, Dusit Thani Davao Hotels presents a series of limited-time dining experiences across its restaurants.

Celebrate the flavors of the season with limited-time dining experiences across the hotel’s restaurants. Madayaw Café presents the Kadayawan Feast dinner buffet on August 15 to 16, while Benjarong Bar & Restaurant offers a specially curated three-course Thai set menu from August 14 to 16. Throughout August, Siam Lounge serves handcrafted Kadayawan-inspired beverages, perfect for toasting the festivities.

For restaurant reservations and inquiries, call +63 905 562 1370 or email d2dv.fbreservations@dusit.com.

Celebrate culture and community

Throughout the festival, the celebration extends beyond stays and dining. Guests can explore HOMEGROWN: A Kadayawan Market, featuring locally made products and homegrown brands, participate in the Kadayawan Floral Atelier in partnership with Aethereal, and enjoy cultural music and dance performances that showcase the traditions and artistry of Mindanao.

By bringing together local culture, cuisine, and community, Dusit Thani Davao Hotels invites guests to experience Kadayawan not just as visitors, but as part of a celebration that continues to define the spirit of Davao.

For the latest updates on Kadayawan experiences, dining offers, and room packages, follow dusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao on Facebook and Instagram. PR