Dusit Thani Davao Hotels welcomes Kadayawan with a festive preview

THE spirit of Kadayawan came alive at Madayaw Café of Dusit Thani Davao Hotels as the hotel welcomed media and influencer friends, tourism partners, and distinguished guests for its Kadayawan Preview Launch, offering an early taste of the sights, sounds, and flavors that will define its month-long celebration of Davao’s most anticipated festival.

The festive evening brought together members of the media and the local creative community, alongside distinguished guests including Tanya Rabat-Tan, Regional Director of the Department of Tourism XI; Willenito Tormis, OIC of the Davao City Tourism Office; Harvey James Lanticse, Davao City Information Office (CIO); Deddy Faisal, Consul General of Malaysia; Wang Mingqing, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate of China; Liu Lang, Consul of the Consulate of China; and Romeo Castanaga, Regional Director of the Department of Trade and Industry XI.

From the moment guests entered the hotel, the atmosphere reflected the vibrancy of Kadayawan. A colorful and abundant lobby display welcomed visitors, accompanied by the official Kadayawan music, immediately setting the mood for an evening centered on Davao’s culture, harvest, and spirit of celebration.

At Madayaw Café, the abundance of the season took center stage. A vibrant display of local fruits complemented a buffet spread inspired by the diverse flavors and culinary traditions of Mindanao. Among the highlights were desserts that celebrated some of Davao’s most beloved fruits, including durian and mangosteen.

More than a preview of Kadayawan’s flavors, the evening brought together tourism leaders, media, and influencers in a shared celebration of Davao’s culture, community, and harvest.

“Kadayawan is a celebration that reflects the heart and soul of Davao. Through our curated experiences, we hope to create meaningful moments that allow both visitors and locals to appreciate the city's rich culture while enjoying the gracious hospitality that defines Dusit Thani Davao,” said Mr. Franz Manalo, Cluster Director of Marketing of Dusit Thani Davao Hotels & Resort.