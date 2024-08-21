Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation gives back through Blood Donation Drive

DUSIT Thani Lubi Plantation, a luxurious oasis found in the heart of Davao Gulf, is committed to both environmental sustainability and community welfare.

On Tuesday, August 20, the premier resort held a blood donation drive in partnership with the Provincial Head Office of Davao de Oro, and the Municipal Health Office of Mabini, Davao de Oro.

Beyond its reputation for luxurious hospitality and breathtaking natural beauty, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation recognizes the importance of giving back to the community and all that surrounds it. By organizing this blood donation drive, the resort aims to contribute to the local blood supply and save lives.

“Dusit means a Town in Heaven,” said Mae Bardoles, Director of Human Resources, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation. “It encompasses a holistic approach that includes caring for our community. We believe that every drop of blood donated can make a significant difference both to the community and the donors themselves, bayanihan, it is.”

The blood donation drive was open to all eligible individuals, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation encourages everyone to participate in this life-saving initiative. PR