Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation's coastal cleanup initiative

IN A proactive move towards environmental stewardship, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort organized a coastal cleanup activity at the picturesque Sunset Beach and Lagoon area in May 2024. The event, held from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., saw enthusiastic participation from the resort's dedicated employees, showcasing their commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement.

Led by the Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort’s Director of Human Resources Mae Bardoles, the coastal cleanup initiative exemplified the resort's ethos of responsible tourism and environmental conservation. Bardoles expressed her pride in the employees' proactive stance towards preserving the natural beauty of their surroundings.

Bardoles commended the employees for their proactive approach in initiating and actively participating in the coastal cleanup activity. She stated, "I am truly inspired by the dedication and enthusiasm shown by our team in taking the lead towards environmental sustainability. Their commitment to preserving our natural resources through initiatives like this coastal cleanup is a testament to our shared values at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on our environment and community."

The coastal cleanup activity not only served as a practical demonstration of the resort's commitment to environmental responsibility but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose among the employees. As a beacon of sustainable practices in the hospitality industry, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort sets a commendable example for others to follow, showcasing that small actions can lead to significant positive change for the environment. PR