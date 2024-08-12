Dutch, Lanao bet rule Ironman 70.3 Davao

DUTCH athlete Eric van der Linden showcased his endurance and experience to claim victory in the fourth IRONMAN 70.3 Davao on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Despite a gloomy start to the day, the 50-year-old from Schagen, North Holland, excelled across all disciplines, finishing the challenging course in an impressive 4 hours, 19 minutes, and 27 seconds.

The race, which began under overcast skies and light rain, saw van der Linden quickly establish his dominance. He completed the 1.9km swim in 27 minutes and 50 seconds, followed by a 90km bike leg in 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 6 seconds, before finishing with a 21.1km run in 1 hour, 27 minutes, and 18 seconds.

He was closely followed by Filipino triathlete John Patrick Ciron, who finished second with an aggregate time of 4 hours, 19 minutes, and 45 seconds. The incisive performance of Ciron during the run, which he finished in 1 hour, 21 minutes, and 52 seconds, closed the gap but could not quite get him ahead of van der Linden. Another Filipino, Franklin Yee, completed the podium in third place with a time of 4 hours, 20 minutes, and 25 seconds.

Van der Linden’s win also earned him the top spot in the 50-54 age group category, adding another accolade to his already impressive career, which includes competing in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

In the women’s division, Leyann Ramo from Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte, emerged victorious with a time of 4 hours, 48 minutes, and 18 seconds. Ramo’s performance was characterized by a consistent pace throughout, particularly in the bike leg where she clocked 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 37 seconds.

Sophie Capistrano followed in second place at 5 hours, 12 minutes, and 14 seconds, while Chloe Jane Ong secured third in 5 hours, 21 minutes, and 5 seconds.

Other standout performances included Petr Lukosz of the Czech Republic, who finished fourth overall and topped the 40-44 age group. Filipino athletes dominated the younger categories, with Ciron and Yee winning the 25-29 and 18-24 age groups, respectively.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, known for its scenic yet challenging course along the new Davao City Coastal Road, continues to be a prestigious event in the global triathlon calendar, drawing over 3,000 participants this year. Despite the initial wet conditions, the athletes demonstrated resilience and determination, making the event a success.

Moreover, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) recorded zero maritime incidents throughout the competition. This accomplishment was made possible by the extensive safety and security operations deployed by CGDSEM, which included strategically positioned patrol boats, trained personnel, and efficient monitoring systems.

The collaboration between the Coast Guard, local government units, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders ensured the safety of all participants, making the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Davao not only a world-class sporting event but also a model of maritime safety and security.

As the sun finally broke through the clouds, the finish line became a place of celebration, with athletes, families, and supporters cheering on the competitors who had conquered the race and the elements.