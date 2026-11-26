LAWYER Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr. will seek reconsideration of the Supreme Court's dismissal of the petitions challenging the arrest and transfer of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Panelo, counsel for Duterte's daughter Veronica Duterte, criticized the high court's decision, saying it failed to address the legality of the former president's transfer outside Philippine territory.

In a statement dated November 25, 2026, Panelo said they received the ruling with disappointment, particularly because the court dismissed the petitions on the ground of mootness without resolving whether Duterte's transfer to the international tribunal was lawful.

"With due respect, the decision effectively reduces the great writ of habeas corpus to a race to remove the person detained outside Philippine territory before the courts can act," Panelo said.

He added that they would file a motion for reconsideration to challenge the high court's ruling.

The Supreme Court on November 24 dismissed the consolidated petitions filed by Duterte's children, Veronica, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Davao City first district Rep. Paolo Duterte, questioning their father's arrest and subsequent surrender to the ICC.

In its November 11 decision, the high court ruled that the petitions had become moot because Duterte was already under the custody of the ICC in The Hague, where Philippine courts could no longer enforce a writ of habeas corpus.

The court explained that the writ, a legal remedy used to challenge unlawful detention and protect an individual's liberty, is enforceable only within Philippine territory.

It said Philippine authorities no longer had custody or control over the former president following his transfer to the Netherlands, making the issuance of the writ ineffective.

The decision was penned by Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao and was approved by a 9-4 vote, with one justice unable to participate.

However, the high court clarified that dismissing the petitions did not automatically establish that Duterte's arrest and transfer were lawful or that his constitutional rights had not been violated.

It said questions involving possible violations of his rights, including claims for liability or compensation, would have to be pursued through appropriate legal proceedings.

Several justices also raised concerns over the court's decision not to resolve the constitutional questions surrounding Duterte's arrest and transfer.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who voted with the majority, said the ruling should have addressed significant constitutional issues to provide guidance to courts, lawyers and law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who dissented, maintained that the exceptional circumstances and public significance of the case warranted judicial review despite the petitions being considered moot.

Duterte was taken to The Hague upon his arrival in the Philippines from Hong Kong on March 11, 2025, based on an ICC warrant over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration's anti-illegal drugs campaign. He was flown to The Hague on the same day and placed under ICC custody.

The Philippines formally withdrew from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, in 2019. However, the tribunal has maintained that it retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the country was still a member.

Duterte is scheduled to face trial before the ICC on three counts of crimes against humanity beginning November 30, 2026. DEF