Duterte legal team eyes Senate compliance

VICE President Sara Duterte’s legal team is working on how to respond to the summons issued by the Senate Impeachment Court, as pressure mounts for her to formally address the charges against her.

“Pinag-uusapan na rin ngayon kung paano nila gagawin yung pag comply sa summons ng Senate (They are now discussing how to comply with the Senate’s summons),” Duterte told reporters during a media interview on June 12, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) confirmed receiving the Senate summons on June 11, delivered by the Senate sergeant-at-arms at the OVP office in Mandaluyong City.

The summons directs Duterte to file her official response to the articles of impeachment within 10 days, a non-extendible period. It also requires her to appear before the Senate Session Hall in Pasay City and follow any orders, directions, and judgments issued by the Senate sitting as an impeachment court, under the authority of the Philippine Constitution and relevant laws.

Earlier, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said the Senate was waiting for action from the House of Representatives after the articles of impeachment were returned due to noted inconsistencies.

Dela Rosa cautioned against rushing into a trial, saying the Senate had flagged constitutional concerns that needed clarification before proceeding.

On June 10, 18 senators voted to order the House to certify that it had not violated the Constitution when it deliberated on three earlier impeachment complaints before bringing Duterte’s case to a vote.

By June 11, the House complied and passed a resolution affirming that the impeachment process against Duterte adhered to constitutional requirements, including how the earlier complaints were handled.

To recall, the House impeached Vice President Duterte in February 2025 on allegations of graft, corruption, and her alleged involvement in an assassination plot against President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. RGP