Duterte quashes rumors that he is dead or dying

This was confirmed in a video posted by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, with Duterte beside him at the latter's residence on Thursday, June 20.

"Sa mga nagpapakalat sa TikTok ng masamang balita kay former president Duterte, hindi po 'yun totoo," Go said.

"He's alive and kicking," the senator added.

Duterte said in the video that he is not enduring any illness and that he is "not dying anytime soon."

"Wala naman akong sakit, pero feeling ko hindi naman ako mamatay ngayon kaagad," the former leader said.

However, he is aware of the rumors about him and his status, considering he is already old.

"Mga kababayan ko, kumusta kayong lahat? Ako ay matanda at hindi natin maiwasan 'yung balita na ako'y nagkasakit," the former Davao City mayor said.

Go reiterated Duterte's statement, although he said that the latter is experiencing some ailments, but the president's condition is well.

Duterte also reiterated that he is retired from politics.

"Matanda na ako. Nagsilbi na ako sa inyo, pinakamatagal, mayor, tapos presidente. Wag kayong magtaka na mamamatay ako. Mas mabuti pang magtanong bakit buhay pa 'yan. 'Yun pa. Pero kung sabihin mo, nabalitaan ninyo, may chismis... Lahat tayo, ikaw, ako, lahat ng kaharap ko, mamamatay tayo. Hindi ako exception," he said.

"Nilabanan ko lahat lalo na 'yung krimen. Tapos na ako, retired na ako," he added.

The former president also extended his gratitude to those who helped and supported him while he was president.

Duterte also gave advice in the video.

"Advice ko sa inyo, sa mga anak niyo, at apo, gawin mo lang kung ano ang tama. Hindi mo kailangan pag-usapan eh. Alam mo dito at dito kung ano ang tama o mali. Gawin mo ang tama," he said.

Go said he will continue to care for Duterte in his own capacity.

"Ang commitment ko sa kanya, lalo na sa kanyang medical, hinding-hindi ko po pababayaan ang ating dating pangulong Duterte. Hanggang kamatayan po ang aking commitment sa kanya. Mahal na mahal ko po siya," he said.

He also asked the public to pray for the former president. RGL