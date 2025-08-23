Duterte siblings visit FPRRD in The Hague

THE Duterte siblings are now in The Hague, Netherlands, after being called by their father, former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD), who remains detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a Facebook Live video posted by Alvin & Turism earlier this week, Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed that First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” and their youngest sibling, Veronica “Kitty”, are already in the Netherlands.

“We are all here as we were called by our father,” Sara said, adding that the former president is set to symbolically turn over what she described as “ang bato ni Darna.”

The meaning of the cryptic phrase remains unclear, though observers have speculated it may refer to a symbolic passing of responsibility within the family while the former president faces international proceedings.

As of press time, it remains uncertain whether Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” will join his siblings.

Last July, Baste traveled to Singapore after securing a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-approved travel authority, a trip that drew attention due to heightened public scrutiny over the overseas movements of Duterte family members amid the ICC case.

The family’s presence abroad comes amid new developments in The Hague.

FPRRD made his initial appearance before the ICC via video link on March 14, 2025, where judges scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing for September 23, 2025. DEF