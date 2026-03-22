Duterte’s ancestral home in Bangkal not open for visitors?

THE Duterte ancestral home at Central Park Subdivision, in Taal Street, Bangkal, Davao City, has temporarily restricted public access, closing its interior and grounds to visitors as the city enters the peak of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebrations.

While not officially closed as a landmark, the family has directed that visitors will not be allowed inside the property for the time being.

Mila, the house caretaker, told SunStar Davao that the residence, once open for walk-in tours, is now limited to perimeter access only, following directives from Elizabeth Zimmerman, ex-wife of the former president and mother of Vice President Sara Duterte.

However, supporters and tourists have not been left empty-handed. To accommodate the influx of visitors, a life-sized standee of former President Rodrigo Duterte has been placed at the front gate, allowing guests to continue taking commemorative photos from the street.

The caretaker also denied social media posts that the house will be closed permanently.

It can be recalled that sometime in June last year, Duterte supporters were alarmed when a "For Sale" sign appeared outside FPRRD’s residence at Doña Luisa Village, Matina, Davao City, sparking speculation and emotional reactions online.

Duterte's common-law wife Honylet Avanceña confirmed that it was indeed for sale in a June 28, 2025, interview with dzRH, citing emotional distress and security concerns following the elder Duterte’s ICC detention in March over alleged crimes against humanity.

However, the former president refused to sell the house, citing its sentimental value as the first house he bought with his own money. This was revealed by his son, Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, following his visit to his father at the International Criminal Court (ICC) Detention Center in The Hague.

The “For Sale” sign was immediately removed after the Duterte siblings reportedly opposed the move.

In a 2016 interview with SunStar Davao, Eleanor Duterte, FPRRD’s elder sister, said the family had once considered turning the house into a museum, but no formal plans materialized.

Since Duterte’s rise to the presidency in 2016, the Doña Luisa home has attracted visitors nationwide, serving as a tangible link to his journey from city mayor to national leader. AIA BERNADETTE ALEJANDRO / DNSC, INTERN WITH REPORTS FROM RGL