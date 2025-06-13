DZMM relaunches iconic programs

DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 has returned to the AM band with a new 24-hour programming lineup, simulcast on DZMM Teleradyo through pay TV and digital platforms starting June 2. Alongside its relaunch, DZMM also welcomes back two iconic voices in Philippine broadcasting—Noli de Castro and Charo Santos.

“Kabayan,” the flagship public affairs program hosted by de Castro, now airs weekdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Meanwhile, “MMK sa DZMM,” the radio adaptation of the beloved TV drama “MMK,” returns to the airwaves on weekdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Media Serbisyo Production Corp. President Marah Faner-Capuyan expressed excitement over the station’s revival, saying, “Tayo ay natutuwa dahil ang isa sa mga pinagkakatiwalaang AM radio station sa Metro Manila ay magbabalik na.” Charo Santos added, “We are bringing back a legacy of service, information, and entertainment. Nasa puso na ‘yan ng bawat Kapamilya.”

The weekday broadcast begins at 4 a.m. with “Radyo Patrol Balita Alas Kwatro” anchored by Robert Mano and Steve Raz. It is followed by “Ronda Pasada” with Johnson Manabat from 5 to 6 a.m. and “Gising Pilipinas” with Alvin Elchico from 6 to 7 a.m. Doris Bigornia joins Elchico from 7 to 8 a.m. before teaming up with Mano for “Tandem ng Bayan” at 8 a.m. The mid-morning and early afternoon block continues with “Balitapatan” from 9 to 10 a.m. with Peter Musñgi and Rica Lazo, followed by “Kabayan” from 10 to 11 a.m. “Nagseserbisyo Niña Corpuz,” hosted by Niña Corpuz and Migs Bustos, airs from 11 a.m. to noon, leading into “Headline Ngayon” from noon to 12:30 p.m. with Jeff Hernaez and Rica Lazo. “MMK sa DZMM” with Charo Santos airs from 12:30 to 1 p.m., bringing inspiring real-life stories to listeners.

In the afternoon, legal and public service programs take the spotlight with “Hello Attorney” from 1 to 2 p.m., hosted by Atty. Noel Del Prado and Lyza Aquino. “Aksyon Ngayon” follows at 2 p.m. with Winnie Cordero and Doc Denis, offering support and medical advice. Amy Perez returns at 3 p.m. with “Ako ’To, Si Tyang Amy,” blending lifestyle talk and real-life commentary. News continues at 4 p.m. with “Headline sa Hapon,” anchored by Tony Velasquez, followed by “ATM: Anong Take Mo?” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

As the day winds down, Velasquez and Karmina Constantino host “Isyu Spotted” on DZMM Teleradyo, while “Arangkada Balita” airs on DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 with Niña Corpuz and Jeck Batallones from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is followed by the simulcast of “TV Patrol sa DZMM” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Evening programs include “Spot Report” at 8 p.m. with Jeff Caparas and Marlene Padiernos, “Alam Na This” at 9 p.m. with Papa Ahwel and Jhai Ho, and “Love Konek” from 10 p.m. to midnight with Coach Vanessa Antonio. The day closes with “Remember Your Music” with Dan Capucion from midnight to 4 a.m., playing timeless hits and late-night dedications.

DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 can be heard on the 630 kHz AM band. DZMM Teleradyo is available on Sky Cable, over 170 other cable providers nationwide, TFC, iWant, satellite TV, and online via its official Facebook and YouTube pages. PR