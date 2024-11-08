E-center for PDLs in Davao

THE Social Security System (SSS) Davao–San Pedro Branch officially launched a localized e-center at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Region-Davao (BJMPRO-Davao) on October 25, 2024.

The new initiative provides persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) access to the state's social insurance program online services.

Mary Ellen A. Estoque, SSS vice president for Mindanao South 1 Division, and Rufino M. Santiago Jr., BJMP-Davao regional director, signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) during the National Correctional Consciousness Week celebration.

Estoque highlighted that this collaboration will benefit approximately 3,000 PDLs across BJMP facilities in the region, enabling them to access essential services like enrolling for an SSS number, and creating a My.SSS account, resetting passwords, and submitting benefit applications.

“The e-center at BJMP is a meaningful step toward ensuring that PDLs can now have access to SSS online services. By becoming active SSS members, they can begin planning for a more secure future despite their current circumstances,” Estoque said. She emphasized that the initiative reflects SSS’s commitment to making services accessible to all, even those in difficult circumstances.

SSS Davao-San Pedro Branch head Maren Eeman W. Estrella said that the branch will continue collaborating with barangays, private businesses, and government agencies to extend its services to all Filipinos, regardless of their situation. DEF