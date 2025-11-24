E-taxis to ply Davao City streets beginning Nov 28

THE Davao City Investment Promotions Center (DCIPC) revealed that around 500 electric taxis will be plying the roads of Davao City on November 28, 2025.

Christian Cambaya, head of the DCIPC’s Investor Assistance and Servicing Unit, said that Vietnam-based firms Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock (GSM) and VinFast will launch their electric taxi units in Davao City. The 500 electric vehicles arrived in Davao last October, and the units were manufactured by VinFast.

Cambaya added that there are 500 taxis currently at the port, and they have identified areas where they can operate, such as in Sasa.

However, he said the company is still looking for more areas where the units can be deployed. He also said that the company is searching for additional distributors and partners to support their operations, noting that all units under the company will be electric vehicles, unlike other ride-hailing companies that heavily rely on diesel-powered vehicles.

Cambaya said they expect the operations of the electric taxis in the city to generate around 20,000 jobs initially, eventually increasing to 70,000 once operations are fully scaled.

The company said it will construct charging stations in the city to ensure easier charging for all their units.

“They are going to operate in Davao anytime soon, they are just complying the business permit requirements, building permit requirements,” he said during the business forum, on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Cambaya added that the company initially invested $500 million for expansion and operations in the country, starting in Metro Manila, then in Cebu, and now in Davao City. In total, they invested $1 billion.

He noted that the local subsidiary of GSM, Green GSM Philippines, began operating electric taxis in Metro Manila and Cebu on June 10 and is preparing to deploy its electric vehicles in Davao.

During its launch in Metro Manila, the company said it would operate using a hybrid service model that combines traditional taxi hailing and app-based booking. Drivers will either be employed directly or operate as partners.

The units under Green and Smart Mobility are VinFast VF 5 models, compact vehicles suitable for urban use. Each unit has a 326-kilometer range, driver-assist technology, and modern infotainment systems. RGP