Eala storms into Guadalajara Open semis

PHILIPPINES’ tennis sensation Alex Eala powered through two matches Friday, September 5, 2025 (Philippine time) to book a semifinal slot in the Guadalajara Open.

The 19-year-old Filipina rallied past veteran Varvara Lepchenko, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3, in their rain-delayed Round of 16 clash. Eala led 3–2 before the suspension and carried that momentum to complete the comeback and reach the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, she ousted Italy’s Nicole Fossa Huergo, 7-6 (2), 6-2, to secure her place in the semifinals. Ranked No. 75 in the world and seeded second, Eala endured another first-set tiebreak before cruising in the second.

She will battle American Kayla Day in the semifinals on Saturday, no earlier than 2:10 a.m. Manila time, as she chases her first WTA title after finishing runner-up at the Lexus Eastbourne Open in June.

The Guadalajara tilt marks Eala's return to action following her second-round exit at the US Open last week. She is also slated to compete in the São Paulo Open in Brazil from September 8 to 14.