Earthworm-like amphibian spotted in Mt. Apo park

A RARELY seen, limbless amphibian endemic to Mindanao has been recorded at a biodiversity monitoring site in Mount Apo Natural Park (MANP), highlighting the protected area's importance as a habitat for the island's unique wildlife.

The Mindanao caecilian (Ichthyophis mindanaoensis), classified as an Other Threatened Species (OTS) under Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Administrative Order No. 2019-09, was documented through the park's Biodiversity Monitoring System (BMS).

Marisol G. Pedregosa, wildlife biologist and watershed management officer of Energy Development Corporation, identified the species.

Arvin Diesmos, director of the National Museum of Natural History of the National Museum of the Philippines in Manila, subsequently confirmed its identity.

Resembling an earthworm or a small snake, the amphibian is sometimes mistaken for a venomous reptile because of its unusual appearance.

Unlike earthworms, the Mindanao caecilian is an amphibian with an elongated, limbless body adapted for burrowing underground. Its secretive, soil-dwelling lifestyle makes it difficult to observe in the wild.

Research on related caecilian species suggests that these amphibians help form part of the food web by preying on soil-dwelling invertebrates.

A 2005 study of an Ichthyophis species in Thailand documented terrestrial individuals feeding on earthworms, ants and termites.

However, the species is non-venomous and harmless to humans, according to the Mount Apo Natural Park Protected Area Management Office (PAMO).

“Despite being rarely seen, the Mindanao caecilian plays a role in the ecosystem by feeding on small soil-dwelling organisms and forming part of the food web,” the DENR said.

Its documentation provides additional information about the distribution of endemic wildlife in the protected area and underscores the importance of sustained biodiversity monitoring in identifying and tracking native species.

The DENR, through PAMO-MANP's Cotabato office, urged the public to avoid harming or killing unfamiliar animals based solely on their appearance.

Instead, residents were encouraged to seek proper identification and coordinate with wildlife authorities and scientists when encountering unfamiliar species.

According to DENR, the record highlights the need to protect natural habitats and raise public awareness about wildlife, particularly rarely encountered species that may be killed because of misconceptions about their appearance. DEF