Easterlies bring cloud skies, thunderstorms to Mindanao

THE ongoing surge of trade winds, commonly known as the “Easterlies,” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms across Mindanao, particularly in several areas of Soccsksargen, Barmm, and the Davao Region.

Currently, there are no low-pressure areas (LPAs) or active tropical cyclones near the Southern Mindanao landmass, aside from Typhoon “Julian” (International name: Krathon), which is affecting Northern Luzon.

Julian is expected to move irregularly over the landmass and coastal waters of Taiwan before emerging over the Taiwan Strait on Friday evening, October 4, or Saturday early morning, October 5. Afterward, Julian will shift southwestward over the Taiwan Strait and the waters south of mainland China.

According to the 24-hour regional public weather forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) released on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, the effects of this weather phenomenon may lead to flash floods or landslides and could trigger severe thunderstorms during heavy rain.

“Ang Dakbayan sa Davao ug ubang dapit sa Davao Region makasinati sa madag umun nga kalangitan inubanan sa KATAG KATAG nga pag-ulan, kilat ug pagpanalugdug tungod sa Easterlies. Possible ang pagbaha ug pagdahili sa yuta kung adunay masinati nga kasarangan ngadto sa kusug nga pag ulan. Hinay ngadto sa kasarangan nga huyop sa hangin nga magagikan sa Sidlakan ngadto sa Amihanang Sidlakan nga direksyon ang mopasulabi, ug ang kadagatan hapsay ngadto sa kasarangan ang pag balud (Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to Easterlies. Flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to heavy rains. Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail, and coastal waters will be slight to moderate),” Pagasa cited.

Pagasa has warned those living on mountain slopes and in low-lying areas to prepare for potential flash floods due to light to moderate rains and thunderstorms. DEF