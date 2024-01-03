Easterlies bring thunderstorms to Mindanao

THE entire Mindanao, particularly in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region, will still experience thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall for days due to trade winds or Easterlies.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, or Amihan is forecast to bring rains across the country for the coming days, the state weather bureau said on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

“Makikita natin dito sa ating wind and rainfall animation ang patuloy na epekto ng amihan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon at ‘yung easterlies, o ‘yung hangin na nanggagaling sa karagatang Pasipiko, sa nalalabing bahagi ng ating bansa [o] sa mga areas ng Visayas at Mindanao (We can see here in our wind and rainfall animation the continued effect of the northerly winds in a large part of Luzon and the easterlies, or the winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, in the rest of our country [or] in the areas of the Visayas and Mindanao),” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said on his public weather forecast.

In the Davao Region, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) recorded four landslides in some parts of Davao de Oro, especially along the Maragusan-Nabunturan Highway since Tuesday evening, January 2.

Despite the calamity incident, the regional agency’s focal person, Franz Irag, confirmed that roads are now passable during their recent monitoring with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

“As per monitoring, walay recorded flooding, landslide lang. Ongoing [na ang] clearing operations pero maagian na ang kalsada” (We do not have records on flooding as per the latest monitoring, only landslides. Clearing operations are ongoing, but the roads are now passable),” the official clarified via message.

To recall, Pagasa-Davao station weather observer, Honey Perez, said in a radio interview earlier this week that no Low Pressure Area (LPA) formed off in Mindanao or any parts of the country and that the surge of easterlies brings cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

In meteorology, easterlies are a weather phenomenon that brings warm, humid weather by carrying winds from the east over the Pacific Ocean. DEF