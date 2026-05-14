EastMin safe, 10th ID assures

THE 10th Infantry Division said its area of responsibility remains stable and generally peaceful following a travel advisory issued by the Australian government for its citizens traveling to the Philippines.

The Australian government earlier urged its citizens to remain vigilant, warning that terrorist attacks could occur anywhere in the country, particularly in some parts of Mindanao.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 13, Ruben Gadot said the military has not monitored any movement of armed threat groups inside or outside the division’s area of responsibility, including recruitment, extortion, or violent activities linked to the New People’s Army.

“Almost one year this coming June 13, 2026, since the last incident in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur, we have not monitored any NPA violent incidents within and outside the 10th ID’s area of responsibility involving armed threat groups,” Gadot said.

The 10th ID, however, said it respects Australia’s “sovereign prerogative” to issue travel advisories for its citizens.

“First of all, we respect what we call the sovereign prerogative of the Australian government in issuing travel advisories for its citizens,” Gadot said.

The military unit emphasized that areas under its jurisdiction — including the Davao Region, Sarangani, Cotabato, Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur — remain safe and generally stable because of sustained security operations, inter-agency cooperation, and community support.

Gadot said the military also understands the advisory, which he described as a precaution urging travelers to carefully consider the need to travel.

He added that the 10th ID continues to implement proactive security measures, particularly in border areas, in coordination with the Philippine National Police, Task Force Davao, and other agencies to prevent potential threats and ensure the safety of tourists visiting Mindanao. REYNALDO MAYNAGCOT/UM, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN