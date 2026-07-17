Eastmincom eyes AOR declared insurgency-free before year ends

THE entire operational jurisdiction of the Eastern Mindanao Command (Easmincom) is expected to be declared insurgency-free before the end of 2026, as military officials said only a handful of local government units are awaiting formal declarations after completing the necessary requirements.

Speaking during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps media forum on July 15, Eastmincom spokesperson Col. Ma. Rosa Cristina Rosete-Manuel said the remaining declarations are now largely administrative, with local government units (LGUs) taking the lead in the final phase of the process.

“We have to remember this is the ownership of the local government units. They are the ones who will prepare for the declaration in collaboration with other agencies, of course, including the AFP. So it’s just a matter of scheduling.”

According to Eastmincom, the remaining areas awaiting formal recognition as insurgency-free include the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Bukidnon, Sarangani, and Misamis Oriental, along with the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Gingoog, El Salvador, and Malaybalay. The declaration will likewise cover 11 municipalities in Bukidnon, six municipalities in Misamis Oriental, and General Santos City.

The military said these localities have already met the requirements under the government's peace and security framework, leaving only the official declaration ceremonies to be coordinated by the concerned LGUs and national government agencies.

Manuel said Eastmincom's assessment indicates that the armed capability of the communist movement in its area of responsibility has already been neutralized, particularly following the dismantling of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) of the New People's Army (NPA).

Once completed, all provinces, cities, and municipalities under EastMinCom's jurisdiction will have been formally recognized as being under a Stable Internal Security Condition (SISC), marking a major milestone in the government's long-running counterinsurgency campaign in Eastern Mindanao.

Despite the anticipated milestone, EastMinCom said it will continue to maintain heightened security operations to preserve peace and prevent the resurgence of armed insurgent groups. Manuel said troops remain deployed across areas that have already attained SISC status, particularly in the Davao and Caraga regions, while sustaining intelligence monitoring and community engagement efforts.

Beyond counterinsurgency operations, the command is also expanding its support for inter-agency security initiatives, including efforts against emerging non-traditional threats such as illegal alien activities and transnational crimes. The military said it remains committed to working closely with civilian authorities to safeguard the region's peace, security, and development gains while ensuring that communities previously affected by armed conflict continue to benefit from government programs and economic opportunities. DEF