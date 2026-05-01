Eastmincom highlights Q1 gains in Eastern Mindanao

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines reported a significant decline in insurgency-related threats in the region, presenting its first-quarter accomplishments during a media engagement and press briefing on April 30, 2026.

The briefing, held at the Bayanihan Center, Headquarters Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao in Panacan here, outlined the military’s ongoing efforts to weaken insurgent groups and sustain stability across Eastern Mindanao.

Col. Rosa Ma Cristina Rosete-Manuel, chief of the Public Information Office, said the engagement forms part of the command’s commitment to transparency and public accountability.

“This engagement is part of our commitment to provide accurate, timely, and transparent information to the public,” she said, emphasizing the importance of trust between the military, media, and local communities.

She added that recent gains signal a shift in the region’s security landscape.

“Peace in Eastern Mindanao is no longer an aspiration—it is a reality that must be protected, strengthened, and sustained,” Rosete-Manuel said.

During the briefing, Lt. Col. Ryann R. Velez, chief of the Psychological Operations Branch (OU7), said sustained military operations have significantly weakened insurgent forces, reducing them to fragmented and isolated groups.

“Through sustained and focused efforts, the threats have been significantly degraded. What remains are fragmented and isolated groups with limited capacity to reorganize or conduct coordinated operations,” he said.

Velez described the situation as a transition from an organized insurgency to a residual threat nearing its final phase.

Among the accomplishments cited were the neutralization of 85 insurgents, the recovery of 46 firearms, and the seizure of 18 anti-personnel mines, along with the clearing of enemy hideouts and the neutralization of key leaders.

Eastmincom attributed these developments to intelligence-driven operations, strengthened inter-agency coordination, and community partnerships under a whole-of-nation approach.

The command also reported continued progress in reintegration programs, with former rebels receiving government assistance aimed at helping them return to civilian life.

Rosete-Manuel said sustaining peace requires more than military operations, underscoring the role of communities in maintaining security gains.

“Our role is not only to secure but also to empower,” she said.

Eastmincom added that several areas in Eastern Mindanao have already been declared under Stable Internal Peace and Security, indicating improved governance conditions and the absence of organized threats.

But even with these gains, the command said efforts will continue to address remaining security concerns, stressing that while insurgency is no longer widespread, it remains a residual challenge that must be fully resolved. GCA