EastMinCom marks 20th year with weeklong activities

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) will celebrate its 20th founding anniversary on August 28, with a series of activities themed "EastMinCom@20: Honoring Two Decades of Service and Partnership, Safeguarding Eastern Mindanao Frontier," command spokesperson Col. Rosa Maria Cristina Rosete-Manuel said during the Davao Peace and Security Press media briefing on August 12.

The command's 5th Drive for Hope Charitable Tournament, a golf event supporting children with cancer through the House of Hope Foundation, is set for August 21. A gift-giving activity will follow at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) on August 24, and an art exhibit featuring works by military personnel opens August 25 under the theme "Two Decades of Service, Peace, and Partnership in Eastern Mindanao," with a People's Choice Award to be voted on through EastMinCom's Facebook page.

The culminating activity on August 28 will include the inauguration of a new facility for troop welfare and the recognition of military awardees, stakeholders, and reservists.

Manuel said the milestone reflects the command's enduring partnership with the people of Eastern Mindanao and its continued commitment to service.

"More than celebrating our history, the milestone honors the enduring partnership between the command and the people of Eastern Mindanao," she said.

Manuel also confirmed the installation of Brigadier General Charlie L. Tiu Jr. of the Philippine Air Force as EastMinCom's new deputy commander on July 29. Tiu previously served as an operations officer in the Philippine Air Force. GRS