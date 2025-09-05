Eastmincom secures AFP recertification

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has conferred the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) with the AFP Transformation Roadmap Institutionalization Pathway (AFPTRIP) Second Recertified Status, citing its commitment to reform, integrity, and good governance.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. presented the award to EastMinCom Commander Lt. Gen. Luis Rex D. Bergante in a ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo on September 1, 2025. He highlighted the command’s role in strengthening professionalism and credibility in the military.

The recertification affirms EastMinCom’s success in institutionalizing reforms aligned with the AFP’s goal of becoming a modern, service-oriented defense force. EastMinCom has been recognized as a model for transparency, accountability, and strategic transformation.

In 2025, the command sustained Davao Region’s insurgency-free status, neutralized nearly 600 New People’s Army (NPA) members, and recovered more than 250 firearms. Authorities said only a few armed remnants remain in Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Agusan del Norte, and Surigao del Norte, with hopes of dismantling them within the year.

Beyond counterinsurgency, EastMinCom has strengthened its role in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, while supporting development projects in conflict-cleared areas. Defense officials credited the command’s collaboration with local governments and agencies for sustaining peace and building public trust.

The AFP said the award not only affirms EastMinCom’s operational excellence but also underscores its transformative leadership under Lt. Gen. Bergante, proving that reforms can translate into lasting peace and improved community welfare. DEF