EastMinCom urges fisherfolk to avoid areas during Surigao drill

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) has urged fisherfolk and maritime operators in Surigao City and the Dinagat Islands to avoid designated areas and follow official advisories during a four-day joint military and inter-agency exercise from Oct. 22 to 25.

Exercise Surigao Sentinel 2026, led by EastMinCom in coordination with the Surigao City government, the Dinagat Islands provincial government and other agencies, will test how military units, local governments, emergency responders and reservists coordinate during security threats, disasters and other emergencies.

The exercise will also commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Surigao Strait, one of World War II’s major naval battles, fought on Oct. 25, 1944.

Army Col. Rosa Ma. Cristina Rosete-Manuel, EastMinCom spokesperson, said temporary restrictions would be imposed in some areas while the exercise is underway.

"Nahangyo na nato ang atong mga residente, ug siguro, og naa may makadungog pa ani sa atong programa karon, especially sa fisherfolk, maritime operators, dili sa sila pwede managat (We have appealed to our residents, especially fisherfolk and maritime operators, to refrain from fishing for now. We also want those listening to this program to be aware of the restrictions)," she said.

Rosete-Manuel said EastMinCom had coordinated with the concerned local government units and the Philippine Coast Guard and secured the necessary clearances. Authorities will also notify residents in affected areas.

She urged the public to get updates only from authorized agencies and avoid spreading unverified information.

"So, importante kaayo ang kooperasyon ani aron malikayan ang disgrasya ug masiguro ang kaluwasan sa katawhan (Cooperation is very important to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.)," she said.

No immediate threat

Rosete-Manuel stressed that the exercise is a scheduled military training and inter-agency preparedness activity, not a response to an immediate security threat.

"We would like to emphasize nga kani nga (that this) exercise is a planned military training and inter-agency preparedness activity. So, this is not a response to any immediate or specific threat," she said.

The drill will use a simulated scenario in which a threat in maritime waters escalates, requiring military units, local governments and other agencies to coordinate their response. Activities may include evacuation and the mobilization of reservists.

Participants will first conduct tabletop exercises, both in person and virtually, before carrying out the actual drills. Evaluators will assess how well the units and agencies coordinate and execute their assigned tasks.

"Pag makita karon nga naay gaps, didto karon nato pun-an kung unsa'y gikinahanglan nato, dili lang sa part sa military, kung dili part pud sa mga local government entities (When we identify gaps, we can address what needs improvement, not only within the military but also among local government entities)," she said.

Joint military, civilian response

The Army, Navy and Air Force will participate alongside government agencies in Surigao City and the Dinagat Islands, as well as reservists whom Rosete-Manuel described as active in the area.

The exercise aims to strengthen joint operational readiness, improve interoperability among military units, and enhance coordination with government agencies and local communities.

It will cover maritime security, joint and multidomain operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, search and rescue, and emergency response.

A capability demonstration will take place in Surigao City, while the simulated scenario will unfold in the Dinagat Islands, particularly in the Surigao Strait.

EastMinCom said the activities would also include maritime domain awareness and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

The exercise is anchored on the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept and supports EastMinCom’s shift toward external defense operations.

Rosete-Manuel said EastMinCom had conducted a similar inter-agency exercise in Davao Oriental earlier this year, called Exercise Eagle Soar.

Honoring Surigao Strait battle

Rosete-Manuel said the exercise pays tribute to the soldiers and sailors who fought in the Battle of Surigao Strait while demonstrating the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ readiness for future security challenges.

Its theme is “Beyond the Strait: Converging Historical Legacy and Multi-Domain Security.”

"Kay ang pagpanalipod sa atong nasod dili lamang responsibilidad sa atong kasundalohan, responsibilidad usab kini sa matag ahensya sa gobyerno ug sa matag komunidad pinaagi sa kooperasyon, disiplina ug nagkahiusa (Defending our nation is not only the responsibility of our armed forces. It is also the responsibility of every government agency and community, through cooperation, discipline and unity)," Rosete-Manuel said. GRS