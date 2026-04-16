Eastmincom vows security amid US’ fuel storage plans in Davao

SECURITY forces in the Davao Region and across parts of Eastern Mindanao have assured the public of continued safety and stability amid reports that the United States is exploring the establishment of a military fuel storage facility along the Davao Gulf.

The Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) emphasized that it remains fully committed to safeguarding communities, even as it maintains a cautious stance on the reported project, which is still in its preliminary stages.

Military assures public safety

EastMinCom spokesperson Lt. Col. Ryann Velez said the command is aware of the reports but has not been formally briefed on the specifics of the proposed facility.

“Rest assured po na ang Eastern Mindanao Command will carry out our mandate, especially sa pag-ensure ng safety and security ng public with the adherence to the laws and existing policies po ng ating bansa,” Velez said in an interview with state media.

He reiterated that, regardless of external developments, military operations in Eastern Mindanao will continue to prioritize territorial security, public safety, and adherence to Philippine laws.

US project remains in early stage

The reported facility stems from a March 31, 2026 solicitation issued by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), which invited contractors to bid for a “Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) Fuel Storage Services in Davao, Philippines.”

The project envisions a Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) that would provide fuel storage and distribution services for military logistics, including receipt, testing, and delivery of petroleum products.

However, officials clarified that the initiative remains in the bidding or procurement phase, with no contract awarded and no construction approved as of press time. The submission deadline for proposals is set for June 29, 2026.

Under the COCO arrangement, any facility developed would be owned and operated by a private contractor and not by the US government, distinguishing it from a traditional foreign military base.

Strategic location, regional implications

Security analyst Chester Cabalza noted that the Davao Gulf’s proximity to key maritime corridors, including the Sulu and Celebes Seas, makes it a strategically valuable location for logistics operations in the Indo-Pacific.

The proposed depot is reportedly intended to support naval and aviation operations across the Western Pacific, serving as a potential refueling alternative to existing hubs such as Subic Bay and Manila.

Military officials said the broader network of similar facilities being explored in countries like Australia and Papua New Guinea reflects evolving logistics requirements in the region.

AFP underscores sovereignty, disaster response role

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clarified that any future arrangement involving foreign forces would fall under existing defense frameworks such as the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

In a national briefing on April 10, AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, stressed that facilities established under these agreements remain under Philippine ownership and jurisdiction.

He added that such infrastructure could enhance the country’s capacity for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR), particularly in disaster-prone areas like Mindanao.

Local government, civil groups push back

Despite national-level assurances, the Davao City Government has expressed opposition to the proposed project.

In a statement dated April 14, city officials said they would not support the establishment of a foreign-linked facility within their jurisdiction if it fails to address economic concerns, particularly the impact of global conflicts on fuel prices and the cost of living.

“If such a plan does not help cushion the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, such as reducing the price of oil and commodities and alleviating the living conditions of the people, then we will not support it,” the city government said.

Earlier, Davao City Information Office head Harvey Lanticse also confirmed the local government’s opposition.

Meanwhile, advocacy group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Southern Mindanao (Bayan-SMR) called on local governments across Davao Region to reject the proposal, citing concerns over sovereignty and public safety.

The group warned against expanding foreign military presence in the area and urged authorities to prioritize national interest.

Balancing security and geopolitics

While debate continues, defense officials maintain that the mere issuance of a procurement notice does not equate to an approved project.

Authorities underscored that any development will undergo legal, political, and community-level scrutiny before implementation. DEF