EastWest earns ₱1.9B in first quarter

MANILA — East West Banking Corp. posted a net income of ₱1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026, driven by stronger lending activity and sustained growth in its core banking businesses despite market volatility and global economic uncertainty.

The bank said revenues rose 15 percent to ₱13.3 billion in the January-to-March period, supported by higher loan volumes and stable customer activity.

Net interest income climbed 20 percent to ₱11.1 billion as the bank expanded its lending business while managing funding costs efficiently. Non-interest income reached ₱2.2 billion, although softer trading gains amid volatile markets tempered overall growth.

Fee-based income, however, increased 8 percent to ₱1.9 billion, reflecting continued customer transactions and business activity.

“The Bank’s revenue generation capacity remains strong despite market volatility impacting trading-related revenues across the industry,” EastWest Chief Executive Officer Jerry G. Ngo said.

Excluding trading-related market impacts, the bank said core income grew 19 percent to ₱13.6 billion, highlighting the strength of its recurring earnings base.

Operating expenses edged up by only 1 percent to ₱6.4 billion as the bank continued investing in technology and workforce development while keeping costs under control.

Pre-provision operating profit rose 32 percent to ₱6.9 billion, while the bank posted a cost-to-income ratio of 47.9 percent.

EastWest booked ₱4.7 billion in provisions for credit losses as it maintained a conservative approach to risk management amid lingering macroeconomic uncertainties. Its non-performing loan coverage stood at 85 percent.

Total assets grew 11 percent to ₱588.9 billion, fueled mainly by loan expansion. Gross loans increased 14 percent to ₱390.4 billion, while deposits also rose 14 percent to ₱455.3 billion.

The bank’s current and savings account (CASA) ratio remained strong at 78 percent, reflecting a stable funding base.

EastWest also maintained capital levels above regulatory requirements, posting a capital adequacy ratio of 12.8 percent and a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12 percent.

“We strive to remain steady through changing market conditions,” Ngo said. “By remaining disciplined, we preserve our flexibility and resilience, allowing us to support customers and capture growth opportunities as conditions become more favorable.”

Beyond its financial performance, EastWest continued to gain recognition for digital innovation and wealth management services.

Its digital banking platform, ESTA, received three honors at the Digital CX Awards 2026, including Best Use of AI for Customer Experience – Philippines, Best Use of Gen AI for Customer Experience – Philippines, and Outstanding Chatbot Customer Experience.

EastWest also won the Philippines’ Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management award at the 2026 Euromoney Private Banking Awards for the second straight year. PR