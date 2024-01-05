E.A.T., PBA games to air on CNN PH

TV5 announces a new programming agreement with Nine Media Corporation (NMC) to strengthen its reach and enhance weekend TV experience for viewers nationwide.

The strategic partnership will see the integration of two of TV5's leading programs, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 48 Commissioner's Cup and noontime show E.A.T., into NMC's weekend programming lineup starting January 6.

Guido R. Zaballero, President and CEO of TV5, says the move is aligned with its Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan's vision of making high-quality content accessible to more Filipino households, adding "this drives our commitment to constantly deliver the best content that Filipinos love to as many homes as possible."

NMC is available on free-to-air television on Channel 9 for Manila, Cebu and Davao, Channel 5 for Zamboanga, Channel 8 for Bacolod, and Channel 12 for Baguio.

It is also available on cable on the following channels: CIGNAL Ch. 10, Sky Cable (Metro Manila) Ch. 14, SKYCable (Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, Baguio) Ch. 6, Destiny Ch. 14, and Cablelink Ch. 14. PR