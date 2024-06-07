Ebsu scholarship online application issues resolved

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Educational Benefit System Unit (Ebsu) recently addressed issues with their online scholarship application system, which were resolved after two days of inconvenience.

Emilio Domingo, technical assistant of Ebsu, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, June 6, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office (CMO), that despite the initial difficulty, they managed to process applications as long as all required documents and information were complete.

As of June 7, 2024, they had received nearly 300 applications, with expectations of more to come.

Domingo said that applicants are selected based on academic performance and economic status.

The office offers several scholarship programs, including the Scholarship on Tertiary Education Program (Step), the Medical Education Assistance Program, and the Law School Assistance Program.

Under Step, college scholars are categorized into three parts with varying grant amounts A, receiving P25,000 per semester; Part B, receiving P20,000; and Part C, receiving P7,500.

As of May 24, 2024, the office has supported 2,368 scholars across different universities and colleges in the city. Among them, 1,002 students are under the Step program, 1,050 from the Special Education Assistance Program (Seap), and others from various assistance programs.

Approved priority courses for the academic year 2024 to 2025 include teacher education, information technology, health professions, and social sciences.

The office also celebrated the graduation of 253 scholars from the class of 2024, with three summa cum laude, 16 magna cum laude, and 15 cum laude.

Additionally, they have eight new lawyers from the December 2023 Bar exam and 16 new physicians from the April 2024 Physician Licensure Exam.

Domingo noted that this number will rise as more scholars are set to graduate in August. RGP