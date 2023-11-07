EcoWaste Coalition bares contraband cosmetics exceeding mercury waste specifications

THE toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition decried the unabated smuggling of cosmetics with extremely high mercury content surpassing mercury waste specifications.

Coinciding with the last day of the 5th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP5) of the Minamata Convention on Mercury (October 30 to November 3), the group on Friday procured eight imported skincare cosmetics that claim to brighten or lighten the skin tone and manage signs of ageing, including age spots, dryness and wrinkles.

The products costing P150 to P350 each were obtained from cosmetic product retailers in Pasay City. Sold without authorization from the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the contraband cosmetics were smuggled into the Philippines from China (one product), Thailand (one product) and Pakistan (six products).

Chemical screening performed by the EcoWaste Coalition found all eight products contaminated with mercury at concentrations exceeding the threshold value of 15 mg/kg (or 15 parts per million or ppm) for mercury waste.

Using a handheld X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) device, the group detected extremely high levels of mercury in the analyzed products that were many orders of magnitude higher than the 15 ppm limit for mercury waste under the Minamata Convention, as well as the 1 ppm limit for mercury in cosmetics as per the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive.

"The unabated production and trade of contraband skin lightening products with high mercury content that may classify them as mercury waste or hazardous waste, which should be disposed of in an environmentally sound manner, is a stark reminder of the unfinished job of eliminating these poisonous cosmetics, " said Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator, EcoWaste Coalition. "Governments need to act with resolve and speed to put a stop to mercury-added cosmetics that pose serious threats to human health and the ecosystems."