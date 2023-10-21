EcoWaste Coalition lauds DILG’s latest action to fight lead exposure

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is encouraging local government units (LGUs) across the country to participate in the observance of the UN-backed International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) on October 22 to 28.

Through an Advisory signed by Undersecretary for Local Government Marlo L. Iringan and released on October 16, the DILG encouraged provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan chairpersons and other officials to support the ILPPW.

An initiative of the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint (Lead Paint Alliance), which is co-led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the ILPPW “aims to raise awareness about health effects of lead exposure, highlight efforts by countries and partners to prevent childhood lead exposure, and accelerate efforts to phase-out the use of lead in paint.”

The theme chosen for this year’s ILPPW -- “End Childhood Lead Poisoning” -- serves as a reminder to all stakeholders about the unacceptable risks of lead exposure and the need for action to protect children’s health, the Advisory said.

As stated in the Advisory, LGUs were advised to distribute prescribed campaign materials through the social media, disseminate information through the television and radio, and conduct seminars and related activities in support of the ILPPW.

The toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition, which is at the forefront of the campaign to eliminate lead paint in the country along with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Philippine Paint and Coatings Association, lauded DILG’s latest action.

“We laud the DILG for informing and mobilizing LGUs to take part in this unique campaign opportunity that is in sync with our nation’s continuing drive to enforce the lead paint ban and protect the Filipino children and youth and other susceptible populations against the adverse health effects of lead exposure,” said Manny Calonzo of the EcoWaste Coalition,

Last April 14, 2023, the DILG issued an Advisory reiterating the implementation of Memorandum Circular No. 2018-26 requiring the mandatory use of lead-safe paints by LGUs.

In the said Advisory, the DILG reaffirmed its call on local officials “to continue their commitment and advance their initiatives to further strengthen the ban on lead-containing architectural, decorative, household and industrial paints.” PR