EcoWaste Coalition urges 3Ps for toxic-free holiday 2025

QUEZON CITY — With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, the EcoWaste Coalition urged families and communities to bear the 3Ps in mind towards waste- and toxics-free celebrations: People-friendly, Pet-friendly, and Planet-friendly.

“We encourage everyone to make the Christmas and New Year festivities people-, pet- and planet-friendly,” said Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator, EcoWaste Coalition. “By being mindful of the 3Ps, we minimize the impacts of the joyful holidays on our people’s health, our pets’ safety, and our planet’s well-being amid the climate emergency.”

Lucero drew attention to the importance of the 3Ps in time for the DOH-led Ligtas Christmas program and hospital rounds on December 22.

“We need to move away from practices that tend to harm the health of our people, pets, and planet,” she emphasized. “Instead, we need to embrace a new culture of celebrating Christmas and ushering in the New Year that respects every person’s human right to a clean, healthy. and sustainable environment, and protects our animal companions and the ecosystems.”

Lucero identified some of these practices that are incompatible with the constitutionally-guaranteed rights of the people, particularly “the right to health of the people” (Section 15) and “the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology” (Section 16):

1. The uncontrolled use of plastic and paper disposables during get-togethers and parties, and the pervasive “throw away” mentality, which results in huge spikes of holiday trash (or “holitrash”) to be collected and hauled, which taxpayers pay for;

2. The open burning and dumping of "holitrash” in streets, creeks, and vacant lots, especially after Christmas and New Year, which contributes to air, soil, and water degradation; and

3. The detonation of dangerous and polluting firecrackers and fireworks, particularly on New Year’s Eve, which can cause injuries, fires, toxic smoke, and hazardous residual garbage.

For people-, pet- and planet-friendly holiday celebrations, the EcoWaste Coalition called on the public to:

1. Go for simple celebrations. Shun lavish spending and use the money saved to help the needy such as the recent earthquake and typhoon survivors. Reuse and refill, and say no to food waste;

2. Segregate discards to prevent cross-contamination and make their reuse, repair, recycling, and composting easy. Mix not, burn not, dump not thy waste; and

3. Avoid all forms of firecrackers and fireworks, including PVC “boga,” as these devices can cause burns and injuries, aggravate the air quality, trigger respiratory and other health problems, and create noise pollution that frightens and tortures cats, dogs, and other creatures.

The EcoWaste Coalition encouraged families and communities to opt for alternative noise makers that will not cause injuries, emit toxic fumes, and entail expenses such as “pa-alog” or shakers made out of used boxes and containers filled with “barya, bato, buto or tansan,” “tansan tambourine,” “maracas de lata,” coconut shells, piggy banks, musical instruments, and pots and pans, among others.

As stated by Dr. Percival Lao of the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health at the EcoWaste Coalition’s recent Iwas Paputoxic event: "Firecrackers and fireworks are not toys for children to play with. Injuries from the use of these devices can cause serious harm requiring emergency medical attention. But the risks extend beyond human health.”

“We must recognize the interconnected impacts on people, animals, and our shared environment. Loud explosions cause significant distress to pets and wildlife, triggering panic, disorientation, and even fatal stress responses in animals. The hazardous smoke and debris contaminate our air, water, and soil affecting ecosystems that humans and animals alike depend on," Lao said. PR