EcoWaste finds high mercury in Golden Pearl Beauty Cream

QUEZON CITY — The EcoWaste Coalition has uncovered mercury in yet another "export quality" Pakistan-made skin lightener, marking their 35th discovery of such a highly hazardous cosmetic produced in the South Asian country.

With the aid of an X-Ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer, the said skin-lightening product labeled as "export quality" was found to contain 20,320 parts per million (ppm) of mercury, in violation of the Minamata Convention on Mercury. Ironically, the product claims it "contains no harmful ingredients."

At the fifth Conference of the Parties (COP5) in 2023, delegates resolved to explicitly ban mercury use in cosmetics and agreed to move the phase-out deadline for the manufacture, import, and export of mercury-added cosmetics to 2025 (the original phase-out target was 2020).

"We urge the Government of Pakistan, as a party to the Minamata Convention, to apply maximum diligence in upholding the worldwide ban on mercury-added cosmetics to protect public health and the environment," said Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator, EcoWaste Coalition. "We exhort the Pakistan Standards Quality Agency (PSQA), Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), and other agencies to intensify the crackdown on violative products and execute the law with utmost rigor to end the production and export of dangerous cosmetics with mercury."

In parallel with concerted law enforcement action, the EcoWaste Coalition also highlighted the need to challenge colorism, which is driving demand for cosmetics to lighten skin tone, stressing the importance of detoxifying beauty products and ideals, promoting body positivity, and celebrating inclusivity.

Golden Pearl Ultra Glam Beauty Cream, as written on its packaging, “gives multiple benefits in one package,” claiming “regular use lightens overall complexion, reduces dark spots by minimizing the melanin production.” The product further claims “it helps to stimulate collagen production and makes skin healthy and glowing.”

Like other cosmetics with hidden mercury content, the product does not list mercury among its ingredients.

Golden Pearl Ultra Glam Beauty Cream is the 35th Pakistan-made cosmetic flagged by the EcoWaste Coalition due to mercury adulteration.

The toxics watchdog group, which has been tracking dangerous cosmetics with mercury since 2011, found high levels of the banned chemical in Golden Pearl Ultra Glam Beauty Cream purchased from an online seller for P285.

Among the Pakistani mercury-laden products discovered by the EcoWaste Coalition and subsequently reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) include: Aima Gold Beauty Cream; Aneeza Gold Beauty Cream; Aneeza Safron Beauty Cream; AQME Beauty Cream; Arena Gold Beauty Cream; Arena Gold New Fairness Cream for Men; Armena Gold Beauty Cream; Biocos Beauty Cream; Chandni Day & Night Whitening Cream (black packaging); Chandni Whitening Cream (white packaging); Due Beauty Cream; Face Fresh Beauty Cream; Faiza Beauty Cream; Golden Pearl Beauty Cream (gold and red packaging); and Golden Pearl Beauty Cream (gold and yellow packaging).

Also found contaminated with mercury were Goree Gold 24K Beauty Cream; Goree Gold 24K 3-in-1 Beauty Kit; Goree 4-in-1 Beauty Kit; Jhalak Beauty Cream; Morning Face Beauty Cream; Parley 24K Gold Gleam Beauty Cream; Parley Beauty Cream; Parley Goldie Advanced Beauty Cream; Parley Whitening Cream; Pure Pearl Beauty Cream; Safora Beauty Cream; Sandal Whitening Beauty Cream; Super White Anti-Marks Cream; Super White Beauty Cream; Tibet Snow; Yaz Beauty Cream Double White + Vitamin C; Yaz Gold Beauty Cream Active White + 24K Gold Dust; Zartaaj Beauty Cream; and Zoya Gold Beauty Cream.

A few days ago, the PSQA banned six Pakistan-made beauty products after laboratory tests found them tainted with hazardous ingredients, including mercury, arsenic, and bacterial contaminants. Among those banned were Face Fresh Beauty Cream, Golden Pearl Beauty Cream, Goree Beauty Cream, and Parley 24K Gold Gleam Beauty Cream.

Mercury in skin lightening products can cause chronic poisoning, leading to serious health problems such as damage to the renal and nervous systems, skin discoloration, rashes, and scarring. Mercury in adulterated products enters the body through skin contact and inhalation of vapors during regular use. Residents of the same household, including children, can be exposed to mercury-polluted air and contact with contaminated blankets, pillows, towels, and clothes. PR