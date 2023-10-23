Editorial: Be vigilant on campaign period do's and don'ts

CANDIDATES for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) trumpeted their campaigns immediately after the 10-day campaign period began on October 19, 2023. And it is expected that the campaign will become intense as the days go by approaching elections.

Campaign tarpaulins of politicians can already be seen hanging on different poster areas in every barangay for the voters to see. Expect as well that more and more campaign paraphernalia will be posted in every nook and cranny in some barangays.

Some politicians also utilize the old way of campaigning using recorida or touring around the barangay using a vehicle equipped with a loudspeaker.

Elections in the Philippines are a colorful lot. But candidates as well as voters must be aware of the do's and don'ts during the campaign period. This is necessary so that no candidates will face disqualification and more so for the voters so that they will know who is not abiding by the election rules and regulations. May we always bear in mind that those who are not trustworthy on small things neither are trustworthy on bigger and more important things.

If candidates cannot even follow simple policies, how much more on complex laws in leading their barangays, especially about graft and corruption and malversation of public funds?

Further, here are the advertising materials considered PROHIBITED campaign propaganda, according to Comelec:

* Individual posters in a common poster area exceeding 2x3 feet;

* Billboards, posters, and tarpaulins exceeding 2x3 feet;

* Election campaign or propaganda materials that violate gender sensitivity principles, or are obscene, discriminatory or offensive, or otherwise constitute a violation of Republic Act No. 9710 or the Magna Carta of Women;

* Posters or tarpaulins that do not bear the words “Political advertisement paid for/by_______” or “Printed free of charge,” as may be applicable;

* Posters that are not standalone, having a maximum size or lesser of 2x3 feet, and put together side by side to form a collage-like poster exceeding 2x3 feet;

* Posters with single letters of names, having the maximum size or lesser of 2x3 feet, assembled together to form a size exceeding 2x3 feet, or other similar manner of means of grouping of such posters that tends to circumvent the size limitation; and

* Posters or tarpaulins bearing the image of candidates, whether individually, by group, or of the whole slate which exceeds 2x3 feet.

Moreover, additional prohibitions include, but are not limited to:

From August 28, 2023 to November 29, 2023:

* Raising of funds thru dances, lotteries, cockfights, etc. (Sec. 97, OEC);

* Vote-buying and vote-selling. (Sec. 261 (a), OEC)

* Coercing, threatening, intimidating or terrorizing any election official or employee in the performance of his election functions or duties. [Sec 261 (l), OEC]; (Note: Prohibited until proclamation of winning candidates); and

From October 19, 2023 to October 28, 2023:

* Making any donation or gift in cash or in kind. (Sec. 104, OEC) (Note: Also prohibited on the day before election and on election day).