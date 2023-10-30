Editorial: Ensuring smooth-sailing elections

TODAY, voters march to their respective precincts to participate in the Barangay and SK Elections (BSKE) 2023. According to the Commission on Election-Davao (Comelec-Davao) data, Davao Region has approximately four million voters who are expected to vote in the BSKE today.

Davao City, which comprises 182 barangays, has around 1,031,488 registered voters for the barangay level and 285,986 for the SK poll. Davao del Sur has 473,864 registered voters for the barangay elections and 159,382 for the SK level. Davao Occidental, on the other hand, has 202,088 registered voters for the barangay level and 70,108 voters for the SK level. Davao del Norte has 707,123 voters for the barangay and 239,748 for SK. Davao de Oro has 524,056 voters for the barangay level and 187,917 for the SK. In Davao Oriental, there are 151,874 SK voters and 411,527 registered barangay voters.

These voters will choose from among the 47,637 candidates running for the BSKE 2023 in the region. A total of 2,932 candidates will vie for barangay captain, 25,587 candidates for barangay kagawad, 3,050 candidates for SK chairperson, and 16,068 candidates for SK kagawad.

These candidates come from 1,162 barangays, 43 municipalities, and six cities in the Davao Region.

In order for us to have smooth-sailing elections, the Comelec reminds us to:

1. Know your precinct number and voting center.

2. First come, first served, so be early if you want to finish early.

3. Use the folder provided in your precinct to cover your ballot.

4. Do not take a photo or a selfie with the ballot.

5. Avoid erasures and leaving unnecessary marks on the ballot.

6. Submit the ballot after voting.

7. Leave the polling area immediately after voting to make space for other voters.

8. Do not hesitate to ask the precinct personnel for guidance.

Other don'ts during elections include the wagering upon the result of elections; no watcher enters the places reserved for the voters and the Electoral Board (EB), nor mingle and talk with the voters. No person carrying any firearm or any other deadly weapon, except those expressly authorized by the commission, enters the polling place.

Of course, before anything else, voters need to have a list of their candidates to vote for, according to their conscience and the candidates' qualifications, so that there won't be anyone missed when voting and for the conduct of efficient elections.

The Comelec also calls on everyone to pray together for "a peaceful and successful conduct of the October 30, 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections."