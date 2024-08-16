Editorial: Kadayawan for the Dabawenyos

IT'S that time of the year again when Dabawenyos celebrate the ‘King of Festival’.

Kadayawan is an annual festival that celebrates life, thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest, and honoring the city’s indigenous peoples and their cultures.

The festival features a variety of events, including street dances, parades, cultural performances, trade fairs, and a showcase of local products.

It also highlights the rich cultural heritage of Davao's 11 indigenous tribes, making it a significant cultural and tourism event.

Kadayawan is deeply rooted in Davao City's history and a reflection of the city's diverse cultural identity, promoting unity and pride among its people.

The Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) anticipates an influx of tourists during the 39th Kadayawan, as in the past celebrations of the festival.

“For this year we are looking for 200,000 to 250,000. Hopefully, we will reach the number given the lineup for our Kadayawan events,” Jennifer Romero, CTOO officer-in-charge, said.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao City (Caap-Davao) manager Rex Obcena confirmed a surge in passenger numbers at Davao International Airport (DIA), particularly during the 39th Kadayawan Festival. He reported that daily passenger arrivals at DIA have increased to 6,000, up from the usual 5,000.

Nicole Hao Bian Ledesma, president of the Davao Tourism Association, said that the private sector is urging businesses to offer promotions and discounts for the Kadayawan season. These incentives aim to attract both domestic and international tourists to Davao City.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in his State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, August 6, revealed that the city welcomed 1,296,928 tourists last year, a significant increase from the 897,406 recorded in 2022.

He said the city's tourism sector has made a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic with this development.

“This is proof that the city continues to be a growing tourist destination and provides a favorable business environment for the local tourism industry,” the mayor said.

While no specifics were provided, the Kadayawan has likely contributed a huge share in this progress.

Tourism has a profound impact on the economy, often serving as a key driver of economic growth and development.

As the city continues to promote Kadayawan to attract more tourists, it’s crucial that we do not lose sight of the festival's true essence — it is, above all, a celebration of what it means to be a Dabawenyo.

However, it’s not uncommon to find many Dabawenyos opting to stay at home or worse, leaving the city during the festival to escape the hustle and bustle that comes with the festivities. For others, the rising cost of living may dampen their desire to participate in the events, making them feel that enjoying the celebration is a luxury they simply cannot afford.

There’s even a buzz phrase that goes, "Legit nga taga-Davao kung dili molaag sa Kadayawan sa Dabaw!" — a lighthearted yet a reflection of how some locals perceive the festival.

While it’s understandable that some choose to avoid the crowds or are financially constrained, it’s concerning to see a growing disconnect between Dabawenyos and the festival’s spirit. This shift in attitude is something that deserves attention.

To address this, festival organizers should take a closer look at how to better engage the local community. For future Kadayawan celebrations, the city could consider expanding the festivities beyond the downtown area, making the events more accessible and appealing to Dabawenyos from all walks of life. By doing so, the festival can reclaim its role as a true community celebration — one that all Dabawenyos can take pride in, regardless of where they live or their financial situation.

In the end, Kadayawan is not just about drawing in tourists; it’s about fostering a deeper connection among Dabawenyos themselves and preserving the cultural heritage that makes this city so unique. Let's ensure that this celebration continues to resonate with every Dabawenyo, both now and in the years to come.

After all, Kadayawan was established by Dabawenyos for the Dabawenyos.